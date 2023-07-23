DEAR PAM: Is there a dress code more formal than black tie? My husband and I have been invited to a formal affair and I’m a bit confused as the invitation says “white tie.” What does that mean? I thought black tie was the most formal dress code. My husband wants to wear his standard black tuxedo. Would this be appropriate and if not, what would? — Signed, An Issue of Formality
DEAR FORMALITY: Congratulations! An invitation to a white-tie affair is special indeed. It is typically requested dress for very prestigious and ceremonial occasions, such as state dinners, high-level diplomatic events or formal balls. It indicates an exceptionally formal occasion with strict adherence to the dress code. Your husband’s standard tuxedo won’t work here. White tie, also called Full Evening Dress, is the most formal of all dress codes and is a notch above black tie.
According to an Oct. 11, 2015, article in Business Insider, the history of the tuxedo was thought to be a creation of wealthy American aristocrats attending the Autumn Ball in Tuxedo Park, New York. This has proved to be incorrect, as it actually dates to 1865 and Edward VII (then the Prince of Wales). According to a Wall Street Journal article, the prince was looking for an alternative to the more formal white-tie dress.
Henry Poole & Co., a Savile Row tailor, fit the prince with something that was more formal than a lounge suit, but without the absolute formality of a white tie and tailcoat. It was something the prince could wear in the dining room as well as less formal settings. His highness commissioned it in blue with matching pants — and the “dinner jacket,” as the tuxedo was called back then, took off.
White tie for men means the following:
A jacket with tails
A white tuxedo shirt with a wing collar and preferably double cuffs
A starched bib
A white waistcoat
A white bow tie
Optional accessories may include white gloves or even a top hat or cane
If the dress is sleeveless, then elbow-length gloves are typically worn
On the other hand, a black-tie dress code is typically worn for events such as formal dinners, galas, weddings, or other special occasions. Even though it is less restrictive than white tie, it still demands a degree of formality.
For men this means:
A tuxedo that typically includes a black jacket. However, a midnight blue jacket is appropriate, as well
A tuxedo shirt which is usually white with a turned-down or wing collar. It may have pleats or be textured
A bow tie
An optional waistcoat (vest) or cummerbund
Optional accessories may include a pocket square or cufflinks
For women
A floor-length gown
Cocktail-length dresses are acceptable if they are formal
I hope this information helps. These invitations don’t come along that often (if ever) for most of us. I’m sure this will be a memorable event.
Pam Harvit is a certified international corporate protocol and etiquette consultant and speaks nationally on business and medical etiquette, as well as other related topics. You may request her services or e-mail your questions to pamharvit.com.