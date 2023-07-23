Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

DEAR PAM: Is there a dress code more formal than black tie? My husband and I have been invited to a formal affair and I’m a bit confused as the invitation says “white tie.” What does that mean? I thought black tie was the most formal dress code. My husband wants to wear his standard black tuxedo. Would this be appropriate and if not, what would? — Signed, An Issue of Formality

DEAR FORMALITY: Congratulations! An invitation to a white-tie affair is special indeed. It is typically requested dress for very prestigious and ceremonial occasions, such as state dinners, high-level diplomatic events or formal balls. It indicates an exceptionally formal occasion with strict adherence to the dress code. Your husband’s standard tuxedo won’t work here. White tie, also called Full Evening Dress, is the most formal of all dress codes and is a notch above black tie.

Pam Harvit is a certified international corporate protocol and etiquette consultant and speaks nationally on business and medical etiquette, as well as other related topics. You may request her services or e-mail your questions to pamharvit.com.

