Mini cabin fever: Miniatures hobbyist renovates '60s-era model log cabin

Mary Blake is single-handedly restoring an old log cabin originally built — apparently, by an 8-year-old girl — sometime in the late 1960s.
“It has great bones,” she said. “But the roof was coming off and it was just destroyed.”
The window frames, for example.
“They were very damaged, mildewed, they all had to come out,” she said.
It was a little overwhelming. But Blake was looking for a project.
A friend’s aunt had a house that was for sale. They made the deal through Facebook. And the price was right.
“She sent me a picture and was like, ‘It’s 25 bucks.’ I said, ‘OK. Let’s see what happens,’” she said.
Of course, it was a little smaller than most houses today — about 21/2 feet wide and 18 inches tall, a scaled-down version of a cabin you might find nestled in the woods, with a porch, a stone fireplace and a loft.
It was in rough shape, but, “It has good bones,” Blake said.
She’d worked on miniature kits before, building an Italian kitchen shadow box and a tiny Japanese version of an American camper.
“You get 200 tiny pieces of wood and maybe three or four sheets of tiny little pieces of graphics. And you have to turn them into books, turn them into stairs, and you have no directions. Everything’s in Chinese. So you have to figure it out. It’s like a puzzle,” Blake said.
By comparison, this should have been a walk in the park — except there was just so much to be done.
“It was really just walls and just pieces. I had to take the roof off. I had to detach everything that was damaged,” she said. “Everything that was covered in mildew — I had to scrub all that off and just wash, wash, wash. And then I found a beautiful floor under there. I didn’t have to do a thing to it. I just sanded it and put some polyurethane on it.”
She sanded and stained the walls, aging the individual logs.
“And then I decided to chink it like a real cabin,” she said.
She grabbed a pinch of caulking material.
“You literally shove it between the two logs and then wipe it off. And then it needs to be treated with polyurethane,” she said.
There is a purpose driving this project. Beyond repairing the old cabin, she is also fighting the results of an autoimmune disease that led to a stroke years ago and left her with a long list of health challenges. The nature of the work is actually beneficial for her, forcing her eyes to focus on tiny details, and her fingers and hands to manipulate items so minute they’d be challenging for anyone to handle.
“I do this to get my hand-eye coordination going. I’m using all these little things with my hands for therapy. Getting some of these things to work, it’s very tedious. But I really love it,” she said.
She created a stone fireplace and chimney using unpolished river rock and mortar. She also crafted flooring for the porch and loft using Popsicle sticks.
Next, she tackled the roof. There was no opening to allow access to the house, and it had been cut too small, so there was a big gap at the peak.
“There were tons of nails and I had to pull those out, they were all rusty. I put it back on and realized that it was way too dark. So I cut a kind of keyhole out in one side and then I bought cedar shingles and started shingling,” Blake said.
She stained the shingles, and used a watered-down acrylic to age them, then filled in the cracks with dried green moss.
She wanted it to look as authentic as possible, as if it belonged in a forest somewhere, just waiting for someone to move in.
That, perhaps, is what draws her in the most: unlike real life, where there’s only so much we can control, Blake is fully in charge when it comes to her little cabin.
“This is just something that, like, you can detach from the world. There’s a lot of negative crap going on politically and just socially. And you can just kind of tune out and create this perfect little world for yourself that makes you happy. And I like doing that,” she said.
Next she plans to tackle the landscape, maybe put in some scrub plants, and then she’ll turn to restoring as many of the original pieces of furniture as she can. There’s an old pie safe, a fire screen, tiny copper-looking pots and so much more.
She’d like to sell the cabin if she can. She imagines another little girl playing with all the pieces some day.
And when she’s officially done with this project? She’d like to do it all over again.
“It’s definitely a passion, as opposed to a money making project,” she said.
“It’s something I’d like to keep doing because it fills my bucket and makes my heart happy.”
View Blake’s log cabin on Facebook at facebook.com/marygblake/photos. Contact her by email at mary.g.blake@gmail.com.