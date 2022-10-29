Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Mister Bee Potato Chip Bag.jpg

West Virginia potato chip maker Mister Bee has launched a New River Gorge Bridge bag to celebrate the product’s distribution expansion into Southern West Virginia.

 MISTER BEE | Courtesy photo

After more than 70 years in business, West Virginia’s only potato chip maker has finally decided to expand its product distribution into the southern part of the state. Mr. Bee Potato Chip announced the development in a novel way at one of the Mountain State’s quintessential celebrations.

“Like I said, it’s been here since ’51, so a lot of people grew up on (Mister Bee Potato Chips). And back in the day, all the school kids came through here for tours. Kids just started eating them as school kids and then just grew up on them as they got older, and it just stayed with them. And it’s hard to explain. It has just a true, loyal following,” said Rob Graham, vice president of sales.

Stories you might like

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you