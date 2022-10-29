After more than 70 years in business, West Virginia’s only potato chip maker has finally decided to expand its product distribution into the southern part of the state. Mr. Bee Potato Chip announced the development in a novel way at one of the Mountain State’s quintessential celebrations.
“Like I said, it’s been here since ’51, so a lot of people grew up on (Mister Bee Potato Chips). And back in the day, all the school kids came through here for tours. Kids just started eating them as school kids and then just grew up on them as they got older, and it just stayed with them. And it’s hard to explain. It has just a true, loyal following,” said Rob Graham, vice president of sales.
Being the only chip created in West Virginia, Mister Bee Potato Chip has created a very big following for itself.
“We get a lot of people in the state that come back, and one of the things they say that they’ve got to have is the pepperoni roll and a bag of Mister Bee chips,” Graham said. “Even after they moved away, when they came back to town, they still purchased chips and took them back home or (mail ordered) them.”
Developed in 1951 by Leo and Sara Klein, this chip has been loved by many around the state for years. However, there was one thing stopping Mister Bee chips from being in more homes — distribution.
The Mister Bee Potato Chip was founded in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it was distributed in surrounding counties but as the want for the chip became greater, Mister Bee knew it needed to find a way to expand its market. And after many conversations, it found a way to make that happen.
“We all love Mr. Bee potato chips, and we couldn’t get them in Southern West Virginia,” said Judy Moore, the deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. “And so the West Virginia Hive, which is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, worked in partnership with Mister Bee potato chips in order to get them here in Southern West Virginia.”
To celebrate the new distribution route, Mister Bee wanted to create a specialty bag that showcases something that we all love.
“So, we were having a brainstorming conversation one day, and we were like, to make this launch, we should create a New River Gorge Bridge bag,” Moore said.
And what better way to show off the new New River Gorge bag than to give them out at one of the biggest events to happen at the Gorge — Bridge Day.
“[At Bridge Day] we announced this new bag that was created just for the Southern West Virginia distribution, and it will be in stores any day. It will be previewing the New River Gorge Bridge. And we’re really excited about that,” Moore said.
A total of 876, 1-ounce bags were distributed at Bridge Day. The exact number of bags was chosen to represent the towering height in feet that the bridge sits over the New River.
Any Mr. Bee snackers who call West Virginia their home can start scouring the shelves at their local food marts just about any time now.
“They’re making their entry, but they will be here in full form very soon,” Moore said.