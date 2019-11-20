'More Than a Home for the Holiday' a contest for holiday bakers and decorators

Do you have what it takes to build the better gingerbread house?
Dec. 11 and 12, the Kanawha Valley Collective and United Way of Central West Virginia are hosting a festive holiday face-off with their “More Than a Home for the Holidays” gingerbread house competition.
The contest is to raise funds for Charleston’s winter warming stations, which are activated in the city when local temperatures are predicted to drop to 15 degrees or below.
“A lot of people with the city are involved with the warming stations,” said Kristi Wheeler, Resource Development Director at the United Way of Central West Virginia. “But you can’t imagine the need.”
Wheeler said on some nights last winter, the warming stations saw nearly 100 people.
“It’s a very humbling experience, to sleep on a cot in a gymnasium with 97 other people,” she said. “And alarming when you drive home and realize most of the people in that gym would have been sleeping outdoors.”
Contestants for the gingerbread house competition compete in the following categories: Top adult, top youth, top team/business and people’s choice.
Entries can be submitted to more than one category.
Entries will be judged on the use of theme, “more than a home for the holidays,” overall imagination, construction, uniformity in baking and overall design.
Bakers can be professional, amateur or just hopeful.
Wheeler said, “I think we’re looking for anyone.”
Dec. 11 and 12, judges will pick winners, but the public can buy five tickets for $5 to vote for the “People’s Choice.” Entries will be on display at the United Way of Central West Virginia’s Clay Room, located at 1 United Way Square.
Winners in the different categories take home bragging rights and prizes for their winning gingerbread creations.
Results will be released Dec. 13.
The rules are simple. Each contestant designs, bakes and decorates their own creations.
Entries don’t have to only be houses, but can be barns, houseboats or any other “imaginative dwelling.”
“That’s really open to interpretation,” Wheeler said. “What is your interpretation of home? It could be a lot of things.”
The entire display, except for the base of the structure, should be made of edible materials. Entries must be constructed mainly of gingerbread and icing; unwrapped candy, cookies, crackers, cereals or other food items.
Lollipops with paper or plastic stems are permitted.
All entries must be on a wooden or heavy cardboard base, no larger than 20 inches x 20 inches. No decorations, icing or others may be on the sides of the base.
Friday is the deadline for registration, but Wheeler said they were hoping to get as many participants as possible, so the deadline isn’t firm.
“Honestly, we’d love to see the place overflowing with gingerbread,” she said. “We have two floors and plenty of room.”
For more information about the “More Than a Home for the Holidays” gingerbread house competition, call 304-346-6638 or visit kanawhavalleycollective.org.