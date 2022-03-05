When she was a girl, Rebecca “Gabby” Chapman didn’t see herself at the helm of her own business, calling the shots and managing people. She was happy waiting tables, talking up her customers, earning her nickname.
She got married, started having kids. Decorated cakes with a girlfriend to earn extra money.
“I didn’t have any interest in any of this at all,” she said, gesturing around a spacious classroom in her new, 10,000-square-foot fabric store in Big Chimney, just north of Charleston.
A big pink sign outside says you’ve arrived at Gabby’s Sewing and More. She’s arrived, too, as a business woman who capitalizes on her gift of gab, her intuition, and the courage to take a leap.
Less than 10 years ago, she got a job working in a small shop in Dunbar that handled sewing machines and fabric. Her grandparents had operated a fabric shop in in the late sixties and seventies, and her grandfather had been a certified sewing machine tech, so she felt right at home.
“I got to know people in the sewing community. I totally fell in love with them. I loved hearing their stories. I loved seeing their projects,” she said.
Before long, she began thinking aloud. “I was working for an absentee owner. I was running the store, working with the vendors. It was me they were dealing with. So I thought to myself, ‘If I’m doing this for her, why can’t I do this for me?’”
And she did.
In November, 2015, she opened her first shop across town. It was a tiny space she outgrew in four months, but she had a lease, so she stayed for a year. The next year, in November, 2016, she moved to the shopping center at Mink Shoals. It wasn’t long before she outgrew that space, too.
“My showroom there was 2,300 square feet. Everything else was in the back. We bought a big storage building to solve the space problem, to help with inventory.
“A lot of people say, ‘I didn’t think people sewed any more.’ I tell them ‘You need to come in here and sit for a couple of hours.’ If you’re not in the network, you don’t really know,” she said.
Customers come from all over southern West Virginia and Ohio. Maybe they come to browse through the 6,000 bolts of fabric. Maybe it’s all the notions. For vacuum cleaners, sewing machines — “I’ve got three brands” — or the alterations. Maybe it’s all of the above.
“We stay really busy with the classes. Quilting, embroidery, purse making. A lot of times they start in a beginning class, and then they’ll decide which direction they want to go. Our beginning quilting class lights the fire under people,” said Gabby.
The thing is, her luck turned for the better just as the opposite was happening for so many people.
“Covid was really good to us, as bad as I know that sounds. ...I never would have wished it, but it happened that way. I think a lot of people were grounded, so they dusted off their sewing machines and started sewing. Mainly, at first, they were sewing masks,” she said.
There was a mask brigade that prompted the National Guard to buy nearly 100 sewing machines from her.
“Thread, mats, scissors — you name it, they bought it. When they closed the state down, I called the Governor’s office and I explained what I do. I told them that people need their sewing machines, they need fabric. They agreed that I was providing essential services, so I was able to remain open. It was pretty exciting. All my employees were off. It was just Darwin and me, working,” she said.
Darwin Alexander handles all sewing machine and vacuum repairs. He brought a lifetime in machine repair to the business when he joined her in 2015.
“I’m her partner in business, and in life,” he says, grinning. “She’s the face of Gabby’s. She’s good at selling, and she’s good at talking. I’ve got the technical part of it.”
As COVID restrictions began to ease, Gabby prepared for her next business leap. The new space houses a large showroom where shoppers can find a wide variety of top-quality quilting materials, including a section of out-of-season fabrics that may be nearly impossible to find elsewhere.
Experienced teachers hold a wide variety of classes in the big room that a divider easily makes into two rooms. And Darwin — he’s on a first-name-basis with everybody, it seems — has plenty of space for his office and repair shop.
Alicia Chandler loves quilting, so last fall when she saw a new sewing shop going in near her home, she stopped by to see what was going on.
“I asked if they needed any help, and they said, ‘Yeah, if you want to work.’ The next day I got a call, and they said ‘When do you want to start?’ I said ‘Tomorrow!’ So I came, and I was able to help set up the store. That was kind of cool.”
She enjoys coming to work because the atmosphere is laid-back, and the customers are great.
“And I get to see all the latest quilting stuff when it comes in.”
Looking back, Gabby says no one is more surprised than she is at her current situation.
“I never thought in a million years I would do anything like this,” she says, “but, when I got into it, I could see there was a need. I really didn’t know what all I was going to do.
“Things happen the way they’re supposed to, I believe. I just love people. I love my employees, I love my customers. Sometimes I feel really guilty, because I’m supposed to be coming to work. When I walk through that door, it’s not work. I love, love, love my job. I don’t even like to call it a job,” she said.
She looks around her new place, enjoying the buzz of customers moving through the store, talking with employees. “We have plenty of opportunity to expand here, to spread our wings and fly.”