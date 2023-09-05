Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mothman Festival returns to Point Pleasant Sept. 16, giving people across the country a chance to learn more about the town's legendary creature.

The Mothman Festival celebrates the legend of what The Athens Messenger -- one of the first newspapers to publish a story about the creature who would become known as the Mothman in November 1966 -- described as "red-eyed, winged back and a six-foot manlike thing."

