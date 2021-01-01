“Mountain Monsters” will pay tribute to John “Trapper” Tice tonight at 10 p.m. in a special show on The Travel Channel.
Tice, who led the West Virginia-based AIMS (Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings) team through five seasons on the popular legendary creature hunting show, died in late 2019.
“Mountain Monsters: A Tribute to Trapper” will feature stories from the cast and clips from previous episodes over the show’s six seasons.
The 2-hour special begins tonight at 10 p.m.
Season seven of “Mountain Monsters” begins next Sunday on The Travel Channel.