Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MOUNTAIN MONSTERS

Travel Channel presents “Mountain Monsters: A Tribute for Trapper” on Jan. 3 at 10 p.m.

 Jason Elias | Courtesy photo

“Mountain Monsters” will pay tribute to John “Trapper” Tice tonight at 10 p.m. in a special show on The Travel Channel.

Tice, who led the West Virginia-based AIMS (Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings) team through five seasons on the popular legendary creature hunting show, died in late 2019.

“Mountain Monsters: A Tribute to Trapper” will feature stories from the cast and clips from previous episodes over the show’s six seasons.

The 2-hour special begins tonight at 10 p.m.

Season seven of “Mountain Monsters” begins next Sunday on The Travel Channel.