MSACF Seth Robinson
Seth Robinson, a 19-year-old woodworker from Virginia, is one of many artisans displaying their wares this weekend at the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair at Cedar Lakes in Jackson County. The event kicked off Friday and continues through Sunday.

 ROGER ADKINS | Gazette-Mail

RIPLEY -- Cedar Lakes in Jackson County came alive Friday as the 61st annual Mountain State Art & Craft Fair kicked off, ushering in a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and community.

The fair, which runs through Sunday, boasts an array of artisans, interactive events and a renewed focus on attracting younger craftsmen.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

