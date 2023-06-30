RIPLEY -- Cedar Lakes in Jackson County came alive Friday as the 61st annual Mountain State Art & Craft Fair kicked off, ushering in a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and community.
The fair, which runs through Sunday, boasts an array of artisans, interactive events and a renewed focus on attracting younger craftsmen.
Jean Smith, the president of the fair's board of directors, expressed excitement for this year’s festivities and appreciation for Cedar Lakes as the long-standing home of the event.
“This has been our home ever since the fair started in 1963,” Smith said.
Even before a one-year break at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair had experienced its share of challenges, including a dwindling roster of traditional artisans. However, the resilience of the fair community shined through, Smith said, with 15 new exhibitors joining this year's lineup.
“Things go in cycles. We’d love to find another lye soap maker. We haven’t been able to do that yet. We’re doing our best to find these folks,” Smith said. “Next year, I hope that it’s 30 or 45 new exhibitors. We’re really going to recruit as much as we can.”
Opening at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, the fair aims to engage and entertain attendees of all ages, offering a diverse range of vendors and activities. Artisans include jewelry makers, sculptors, woodworkers, metal workers, painters, soap makers, photographers, authors, textile artists, toy makers, glass blowers and musical instrument makers.
Saturday is designated as youth day, featuring a fishing derby at 2 p.m. sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources, followed by a prince and princess party in the assembly hall, where children can enjoy activities alongside special guests from Putnam Princess Parties, Smith said.
Also on Saturday, Shanda King from the state Department of Agriculture will give presentations on beekeeping at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Other events Saturday include sheep-shearing demonstrations and traditional dance performances.
A new addition to the event is a fiddler's contest set for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, featuring both youth and adult divisions. Robert Shafer and Johnny Staats will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The West Virginia Storytellers Guild will also have presentations throughout both days.
While the fair celebrated what organizers hope is the start of a successful year, it also mourned the loss of board member Mike Ruben and paid tribute to his invaluable contributions to the event. Ruben died Jan. 2.
Known for his dynamic yet unassuming nature, Ruben left an indelible mark on the event, Smith said. He orchestrated delightful character appearances, arranging for Mary Todd and President Lincoln to wander the grounds last year, she said.
Additionally, Ruben's love for ice cream led to the fortuitous arrival of Greenbrier Dairy, now serving rolled ice cream at the fair. A tree dedication ceremony held on the opening day honored Ruben's memory, symbolizing his enduring presence at Cedar Lakes — a place he cherished deeply.
“When we lost our dedicated ice cream vendor, he tried so hard and, shortly after he passed, we now have a new ice cream vendor here. I would just really like to think that Mike had something to do with that,” Smith said. “Mike loved Cedar Lakes, so we planted an American dogwood tree so that his roots could continue to grow here.”
Building on its legacy as the "granddaddy" of all fairs, the event maintains high standards, Smith said, seeking artisans who produce exceptional work and are willing to demonstrate their craft. By nurturing emerging talent and embracing new approaches, while still preserving traditions, the fair sets the stage for a vibrant and inclusive celebration of art and craftsmanship, she said.
“We kind of set the bar for other events to do it. We’re technically a juried fair. We look for quality work,” Smith said. “It doesn't necessarily have to be the most traditional anymore, but we want high quality. And we also require our exhibitors to demonstrate.”
Their efforts have yielded promising results, with Seth Robinson, a 19-year-old woodworker, among the youngest exhibitors this year. Robinson's passion for woodworking has propelled him to create impressive pieces that include creative uses of epoxy resin.
“I’ve been doing woodworking for about 10 years. I started when I was 9. I started making little projects and kind of moved into doing craft shows and things,” he said.
While Robinson acknowledges the significance of being a young artist, he aspires to have his work valued not just because of his age but for its overall quality, aiming to leave a lasting impression on visitors.
Robinson came to a traditional art form by non-traditional means. He credits his growth as a woodworker to the wealth of information available on platforms like YouTube. Embracing the digital age, he highlights the importance of utilizing technology productively and leveraging the internet's vast resources for personal and artistic development.
“It's more about how you use the internet. You can waste your time with it or you can use it for productive things,” Robinson said. “If you put your mind to it, you can use it to learn pretty much anything you want.”