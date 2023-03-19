Last year, the Tri-State paid special attention to the legendary TV talent contest show “American Idol” when nearby Louisa, Kentucky’s, Noah Thompson won the competition in front of the whole world.
Tonight, as the show celebrates its 21st season, ABC’s “American Idol” will give us yet another contestant to root for in Beckley, West Virginia native Kamron Lawson, who will audition on the telecast in front of the celebrity judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
With “American Idol” back to appearing in its 8 p.m. slot on Sunday nights on the ABC network after being pre-empted by the Academy Awards show last week, Lawson will have his turn.
While the result of Lawson’s audition remains a secret, he was able to talk to the Gazette-Mail this week to describe the journey this experience has been, up and until he walked into that room with Ritchie, Perry and Bryan all looking him in the eyes.
While growing up in Beckley, Lawson was well aware of the legendary Grammy Award-winning musician who was also raised in his neighborhood decades earlier — the late and great Bill Withers. Withers, who is also a member of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, lived in both Slab Fork and Beckley during his youth. He would go on to be known for hits like “Lean On Me,” “Use Me,” and “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone.”
“Honestly, Bill Withers is a big inspiration on my singing,” said Lawson. “His songs were a part of one of my first performances. I sing ‘Lean On Me’ and I sing ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ and many other songs by Bill Withers. And, knowing he came from here really inspires me. His church is on my street. When I step out my front door, the church that he grew up in is right across the street.”
Lawson has been singing for as long as he can remember.
“Everyone in my family encouraged my singing,” said Lawson. “My father was a big influence because he has loved music his entire life and he is an aspiring artist, as well, who likes to write songs and poetry. He taught me to never really be scared or to be shy when it comes to sharing my talent. He taught me to never be afraid to let it out. I love to sing, because I am a singer. That helped me when I entered the first-ever West Virginia’s Got Talent contest back in 2012. Yes, I was as nervous as anybody could be when I sang in it, but I feel like I did a good job because I did win first place that night.”
After auditioning for “American Idol” online, with the help and encouragement of his sister, Lawson began to get the attention of the show’s producers and talent scouts. After a few meetings on Zoom, Lawson was asked to go to New Orleans to audition in front of judges Ritchie, Perry and Bryan.
At the time, Lawson was working in a local store.
“I was working at the Beckley Wal-Mart, store number 1351,” said Lawson. “I need to give a big shout out to them because they have helped me a lot on this journey. They encouraged me to sing and were happy with the publicity and notoriety I have got in recent times.”
Once in New Orleans, the enormity of this high-profile chance to audition on national TV began to creep in. But Lawson fell back on the positive vibes that have surrounded him, given out by those friends and family who believe in his talent.
“It was a long day and it was an exciting day,” said Lawson. “I worked with the audition pianist that you see on the show named Phredly Brown, who is an amazing piano player. We came in and sang our song with him and he asked us to get our phones out so we could record him playing our song, so that we could listen to the recording when we practiced. He knew exactly what he was doing. Phredly also plays with Bruno Mars, so that was mind-blowing.”
Once Lawson was rehearsed and ready, the time to audition in front of the TV judges finally arrived. He tried his best to calm himself before he walked into the room to sing for all of the marbles.
“I was pretty nervous,” said Lawson. “When I got in front of Lionel, Katy and Luke, first of all, the room was gorgeous. It was a beautiful setting. I walked in and I saw the judges and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, they are shining, they are glowing, and now I have to perform in front of them.’ I had a talk with myself and told myself that I could do it. I didn’t come this far for no reason. I was also talking to my sister, who was hyping me up and getting me to be where I needed to be at that moment. It was all nerve-wracking, but at the same time, it was amazing and fun.”
So, how did Lawson do? Did he make it to Hollywood after being given the Golden Ticket, or did he have to come back to his beloved Mountain State to regroup and try again another day? Everyone will find out the answer to those questions together on their TV screens when “American Idol” resumes its auditions at 8 p.m. today on ABC.