Last year, the Tri-State paid special attention to the legendary TV talent contest show “American Idol” when nearby Louisa, Kentucky’s, Noah Thompson won the competition in front of the whole world.

Tonight, as the show celebrates its 21st season, ABC’s “American Idol” will give us yet another contestant to root for in Beckley, West Virginia native Kamron Lawson, who will audition on the telecast in front of the celebrity judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

