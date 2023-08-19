The mysterious underground attraction that defies logic and laws of gravity is celebrating 50 years in business this summer.
Current owners William and Sandra Morrison felt a pull toward the kitschy site while driving by it during their trips from Michigan to visit William’s grandmother in Oak Hill, West Virginia.
After passing it by and wondering about it for 20 years, they decided — 24 years ago — to finally see what The Mystery Hole was all about.
But they ended up paying a lot more than the price of admission to learn its secrets.
When they got to The Mystery Hole, it was vacant, and the weeds were growing tall. William Morrison said they kept looking around until they found a “for sale” sign beneath the weeds. When the couple called the number, the real estate agent told the pair they could tour The Mystery Hole only if they bought it.
“I fell in love with it, just trying to see what it was about,” William Morrison said.
The pair relocated from Michigan to West Virginia, and they have owned The Mystery Hole for 24 years. The business itself turned 50 on Saturday, June 10. The original owner and creator of The Mystery Hole, Donald Wilson, decided to make one of his ideas a reality after he retired. He opened The Mystery Hole in 1973.
Sandra Morrison said no one knows how he came up with The Mystery Hole — not even his wife, Mary Jean Wilson.
The Morrisons never had the chance to meet Wilson, but said they had a close relationship with Mary Jean after they bought The Mystery Hole. She helped them navigate The Mystery Hole, and William Morrison said her guidance in the beginning is why they have done so well with the business. The couple decided to keep the magic Wilson put into The Mystery Hole and kept that part ultimately the same, while the only changes were in the gift shop portion of the business.
Wilson might not be around to see how far The Mystery Hole has gone, but the deep roots he established in the business are still firmly planted. The Morrisons said they still get visitors who came to The Mystery Hole when Wilson owned it, and now they bring their kids and grandkids.
“Regulars that came from Mr. Wilson are just so happy to see us still here, and they just keep coming, and that helps. That’s part of what keeps it going. It keeps The Mystery Hole alive. You know — the word of mouth, regulars, and repeat customers,” Sandra Morrison said.
The Morrisons and The Mystery Hole tour guides said they have seen a tremendous uptick in visitors this summer with the recently designated New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and The Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
“We have a lot of people coming through here that are staying for weeks at a time, you know, going on the river, hiking and The Jamboree,” said Tyler Brasse, a tour guide at The Mystery Hole. “They’ve brought us a lot of good guests.”
Brasse has been a tour guide for The Mystery Hole for two years. Although he loves it now, his first time through The Mystery Hole didn’t happen until after he’d started working there. Like most people, he said, he always drove right past it, never knowing what it was. The reason he’s been with the mysterious business so long is because of the visitors, we well as his bosses.
“There’s been a lot of times where, you know, somebody has just said something and it’s made my day.I tell them at the end of the tour, ‘have a good day,’ and they say, you know, ‘I already have,’” Brasse said. “My favorite memories are the ones that I make outside of the hole with the crew that we have here, because the crew that we have here, you couldn’t ask for a better crew. We get it done every day, all day, four of us. That’s all we need, and we get it done.”
Brasse encourages everyone to come out and have a tour. He said it’s a fun activity for everyone to enjoy.
“It’s tough to find a lot of fun things to do in West Virginia, so having this for the kids and the families is really important and just keeping tradition ... especially in today’s day and age. So to keep something going speaks volumes,” Brasse said.
The Mystery Hole might not be the only attraction in the world that defies gravity, but it’s the only one that goes underground, William Morrison said. When you descend into it, you have no idea where you are.
William and Sandra Morrison have loved being the owners for the past 24 years, but they say they are open to selling the business to someone young and with a good attitude.