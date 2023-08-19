Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The mysterious underground attraction that defies logic and laws of gravity is celebrating 50 years in business this summer.

Current owners William and Sandra Morrison felt a pull toward the kitschy site while driving by it during their trips from Michigan to visit William’s grandmother in Oak Hill, West Virginia.

The Mystery Hole in Ansted has baffled visitors with its secrets for 50 years. Owner, William Morrison has owned it for 24 of those years and celebrated the milestone this summer.

