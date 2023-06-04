Throughout this past week, Maurice Cohn was supposed to keep a low profile in Charleston and not spoil the surprise: the 28-year-old from Illinois was the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s new music director and conductor.

Speaking over the phone in advance of his return to Charleston, he said, “That’s the big secret. Nobody is supposed to know it’s me, but we’ll see how that goes.”

After months of guest conductor visits and concerts, the symphony chose the next to last candidate in its pool of six.

Cohn last visited in April when he conducted the “Renewal” concert, featuring violinist Rachel Barton Pine.

He arrived earlier in the week to prepare for Symphony Sunday at the University of Charleston. This is when he’ll conduct the orchestra for the first time as its new music director.

It’s as good a first introduction as he could get. The sprawling university lawn overlooking the river is a beautiful location and the free concert draws the symphony’s largest crowd of the year.

Sunday’s forecast even calls for sunshine.

Cohn said he didn’t mind a little skulking around in a ballcap and sunglasses. He was excited to be taking the job.

Cohn comes to Charleston from Dallas, where he’s served as assistant conductor for the Dallas Symphony.

He was born in Illinois and grew up in Galesburg, a small city in the western part of the state that’s about two and half hours from Chicago by train.

Cohn got into music through the cello while he was in elementary school. He played the instrument through high school and then went on to study the cello at Oberlin Conservatory. He turned to conducting after becoming involved with a local youth orchestra near the conservatory.

Cohn said his last visit to Charleston was a good one, though something of a blur.

“There were wonderful rehearsals and a performance with the symphony,” he said. “There’s a lot of energy, commitment and passion there.”

Cohn paused for a second and added, “That’s maybe not the right way to put that.”

He thought for a moment and then said, “Anytime you work with an orchestra, there’s this sort of question of, how is the relationship between the conductor and the orchestra?”

Cohn explained that he didn’t think there was any doubt that they could pull off a good concert, but he said he’d wanted to explore the music a little.

“I had some quirky ideas,” he said. “I was like, oh, let’s try it this way and play the music in this slightly unusual way.

“I was just being musically curious,” he said.

Changing things up a little, Cohn said, helps keep concerts fresh and vivid.

The symphony seemed up for it, too.

He liked that.

Cohn’s first season with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be a transition year for everyone. While there’s a lot that goes into being the music director, he has some lingering obligations with the Dallas Symphony.

At least for a while, Cohn will be splitting his time between West Virginia and Texas, but the WVSO knew that would likely be the case with whoever they chose for the job.

The symphony announced its upcoming season last month, before the final candidate for music director had been seen.

Cohn wasn’t perturbed.

“Orchestras, by necessity, have to work quite far in advance,” he said. “It would’ve been impossible to wait until now to engage and hire the guest soloists and all of that.”

Every candidate going into the process would’ve understood that they were inheriting a program to follow, but Cohn didn’t mind.

“It’s a fantastic season,” he said. “I’m really excited to dive in –and sort of, you know, put the finishing touches on it myself.”

But he and the symphony staff were already working on the next season.

“We’re already in meetings,” he said.

In the meantime, Cohn is working out plans to move to the area. He’s not entirely sure where to start. He’ll need to look around a little bit. His last visit to Charleston was a whirlwind tour wedged in between Rotary meetings, official introductions, rehearsals and a concert.

He didn’t get much time to explore, but he did check out a little of what the area offered.

“There were a bunch of places I went,” he said. “We spent some time at the library. We went on an afternoon hike at Kanawha State Forest. That was just a wonderful hike for an afternoon, just, you know, 15 minutes outside of town.”

There was a visit to Taylor Books, but Cohn said they didn’t make it to Tudor’s Biscuit World.

“That might be somewhere on the list, still,” he said.

WANT TO GO?

Symphony Sunday

WHERE: On the lawn of the University of Charleston

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday

TICKETS: Free admission

INFO: wvsymphony.org.

MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE

1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Logan Regional Community Band

1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Kanawha Valley Community Band

2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. womanSong

3:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Jewel City Jazz Orchestra

4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tri-State Brass Band

4:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. Charleston Metro Band

5:30 p.m. - 6:25 p.m. WV Youth Symphony Ensembles

6:40 p.m. - 7:10 p.m. Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society Ensembles

8:00 p.m. West Virginia Symphony Orchestra