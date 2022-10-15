Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sculpture

The interactive art installation “Polly’s Cradle,” created by West Virginia native and artist Molly Must, is on display through Oct. 30 at Governors Island, in New York City.

 MOLLY MUST | Courtesy photo

NEW YORK — An interactive art installation created by West Virginia native and artist Molly Must is on display through Oct. 30 at Governors Island in New York City.

“Polly’s Cradle” is an interactive installation centering on an adult-sized cradle and oversized mobile, with original soundscape by artist Kyp Malone. Must created the welded steel sculptures at the Steel Yard in Providence, Rhode Island, and composed the installation during her Visual Muze Storytelling Residency through the West Harlem Art Fund in the summer of 2022.

— Staff reports

