NEW YORK — An interactive art installation created by West Virginia native and artist Molly Must is on display through Oct. 30 at Governors Island in New York City.
“Polly’s Cradle” is an interactive installation centering on an adult-sized cradle and oversized mobile, with original soundscape by artist Kyp Malone. Must created the welded steel sculptures at the Steel Yard in Providence, Rhode Island, and composed the installation during her Visual Muze Storytelling Residency through the West Harlem Art Fund in the summer of 2022.
Polly’s Cradle was inspired by a story passed down through Must’s Appalachian family for generations, about her Scots-Irish great-great-great-great grandmother Mary Moore, known as “Polly,” who was taken captive by Shawnee warriors in 1786, at the age of 10 years old. Following an attack on her homestead and the slaying of her family, Polly was taken by Black Wolf (son of Corn Stalk) on a journey of 500 miles, as his clan retreated from ongoing attacks by white settler militia. Polly experienced tenderness once integrated in the group, but she was eventually sold to an English fur trader in Canada where she lived in servitude and was severely abused. Three years after her capture, Polly united with a surviving family member and was brought home to the Appalachian Mountains.
Later in life, Polly commissioned an adult-sized cradle to help her cope with PTSD-related insomnia. The story is documented in a book published by her son James Moore called “The Captives of Abb’s Valley.”
“Polly’s story is one of intense sorrow that speaks to the complexities of colonialism and patriarchy, wherein thousands of traumatized people are pitted against each other in a fight for cultural and bodily sovereignty,” Must said in a news release. “For Polly (who is my namesake) the cradle was a vessel of healing and comfort, a literal space to attend grief and trauma, cultural splintering and loneliness. For me, the cradle symbolizes many contradictions: innocence versus complicity, safety versus power, belonging versus otherness. It is an ongoing work exploring my whiteness and personhood, ancestry and relationship to the mountains, acknowledging and reckoning with the settler colonial history that my lineage is tied to.”
The cradle is made of welded steel, muslin, and painted cotton textile, and people are invited to get into it and experience being gently rocked. The oversized mobile is made of welded steel and found iron agricultural artifacts. The soundscape is created by Kyp Malone, sampling Must’s voice reading from “The Captives of Abbs Valley,” and also her and her mother’s voices singing a traditional family lullaby.
Must is a public artist from West Virginia with long-standing interest in storytelling, collectivism, monuments and public history. Her practice is rooted in painting, metal sculpture and installation. She spent 10 years organizing and painting community murals in Asheville, North Carolina, and gained interest in sculpture through her work as a carpenter. She recently completed a masters in painting and sculpture at the New York Studio School in Greenwich Village. For more information, visit www.mollymust.com.