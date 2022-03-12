SUTTON — To the weary Interstate 79 traveler, Exit 67 at Flatwoods presents a smattering of motels, hotels, casual restaurants and truck stops for those seeking to regroup or lay their heads down for a night. But if it’s a truly relaxing central West Virginia experience you’re after — one with idyllic riverside scenery and eclectic culinary fare — the town of Sutton is just another mile or two farther, but a world away.
Nestled in a corner of its sleepy-but-charming downtown along the banks of West Virginia’s longest river, the newly unveiled Elk River Hotel & Cafe — a reimagining of the former Cafe Cimino Country Inn — beckons. After a massive facelift, its grand, 1898-vintage-country-estate-turned- cozy-restaurant and multifaceted lodge is back in business.
The plan is to have folks staying for dinner and at least a night or two. But lingering for a couple of hours on a sunny-but-crisp winter afternoon still provides a distinctly memorable interlude.
“It’s more an experience than a place to stay,” says Jill Sligar, a Sutton resident who serves as the hotel and cafe’s general manger. “The idea is to come here and have the experience of staying in a historic house while being able to fish, kayak, hike, go out on [Sutton Lake].
“There’s a lot of reasons why you come and stay.”
While Jill, who brings experience from her previous role at Cafe Cimino, runs the front of the house, her husband Aaron Sligar serves as the mini resort’s chief mechanical engineer and jack-of-all-trades. The Northern California expats co-manage the place, as head chef Lee Rush, also returning from the recent Cimino days, perfects a diverse, freshly conceived menu.
The lean yet nimble team is busy fine-tuning the revitalized historic establishment and grounds in anticipation of a lively spring and summer tourist season. Their toil is under the auspices of new owner K.J. Singh, a Florida resident who purchased the Cafe Cimino Country Inn in May 2021 from Cimino founders Tim and Melody Urbanic. The Urbanics, who closed the facility in spring 2020, have since retired to their family farm in Chloe, Calhoun County.
A place to glamp
The Elk River Hotel offers 15 finely appointed guest rooms including an apartment-style deluxe guest room within the main Estate House along with regular rooms, an apartment in the across-the-lawn Carriage House and two two-bedroom suites between the main house and the gently rushing Elk River out back.
The three Estate House dining rooms are highlighted by rich woodwork, restored natural gas fireplaces and large, farmhouse-style windows. Highlighted by a video screen showing summer images of Sutton Lake, a kiosk area between the rooms provides information on local tourist and outdoors activities and two downtown museums dedicated to Bigfoot and the legendary Flatwoods Monster.
The first-floor café features what Singh described as an “upscale” vegetarian-leaning menu — along with burger and seafood options — with an eclectic array of appetizers, main dishes and desserts.
In back, wooden decks and a patio above an old school-style pub provide diners and guests sublime views of the Elk as it flows just downstream of the hulking Sutton Dam.
While the cafe, rooms and detached suites out back are ready for guests, Aaron Sligar remains busy adding outdoor wooden decks to accommodate “glamour camping” aka “glamping” domes to the idyllic riverside grounds.
“It falls in nicely with those who like to camp but don’t want to camp,” in the truly roughing it sense, that is, says Jill.
“They are actual rooms, in a dome tent, with nice views.”
The “glamp out” concept came from owner Singh. Following last year’s renovation to the historic Estate House, he renamed the facility Elk River Hotel & Café and brought the Sligars on board.
Singh sees camping options for those averse to bugs, critters, and sleep marred by rocks and roots digging in their backs as a rising trend in West Virginia and across the country.
“The Elk River Hotel & Café is the first of many planned ‘Glamp-Out’ Resorts,” Singh shared in a statement. “We are in the process of purchasing (similar) historic properties in ‘rustic, urban’ destinations where tourists can step into nature for truly unique and unforgettable travel experiences.”
Beyond meat and potatoes
Singh felt the type of clientele drawn to glamping out would also find a vegetarian/vegan menu appealing. After feedback from locals, the Sligars and chef Lee Rush, Singh agreed to augment meatless fare such as pasta primavera, eggplant Parmesan ($13-$15), and margherita pizza ($15) with pan-seared salmon, trout and grilled chicken entrees ($16-$17).
The appetizer menu includes hummus with pita chips ($7/$9), caprese ($11), avocado toast ($7), and Loaded Fries with cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños for $8.
“[Singh] felt like with the glamp-out resorts, thinking he knows who comes to stay, that vegetarian and vegan dishes [would be popular],” Jill says. “He didn’t want to fall into it being a heavy meat-and-potatoes place … but he felt like, for the people who’ve been here before, it would be nice to have some sort of fish, like salmon and trout — no restaurant in town has fish — and chicken.”
Rush, a 45-year-old Calhoun County native, served as Cafe Cimino’s sous chef from 1999 to when the restaurant closed in 2020. When Singh brought the Sligars back to run the show, they immediately thought of Rush for the head chef role.
“It’s great to be back,” Rush says. “I had a feeling it would come back in some fashion.”
He admits he was, at first, a “bit apprehensive” about being the head chef at a vegetarian-based eatery.
“It was a whole new experience for me, though some of my previous work tied into it,” he says.
Rush obtains the meats he cooks from Braxton County-based Wayne Cattle Co. and uses West Virginia-raised rainbow trout.
“I’m looking forward to a having lot of seasonal options out there that we can acquire and cook for the public,” he says, adding he’s ready for warmer weather and local buzz to ramp up business. “I love it when things get moving fast. It amps you up. It gets my blood going to satisfy people.”
Back home again
A soft opening of the business just before Thanksgiving 2021 initiated a steady, word-of-mouth trickle of customers that has already grown considerably as spring comes into view.
“Some locals came in because they knew and were excited to have something,” Jill Sligar says, adding that so far it’s been “quite a mix” of locals and travelers from Charleston and beyond. “This weekend will be a little busier. Not a lot of local people are gonna be staying here, but we’re [already seeing] repeat customers.”
For Jill, who moved with Aaron in 2005 to Braxton County, where they’ve raised their kids, the new role is a kind of homecoming.
“Even when it was Cafe Cimino, when the owners were in Florida, we kind of ran it anyway,” she recalls. “We take care of it like it’s our little house. We always took pride in it. Now, even more so.”