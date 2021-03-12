A new exhibit titled “The Art of the Still Life,” presented by Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers, is on view through June 6 at the Huntington Museum of Art.
HMA will display a wide-ranging group of still-life works from its collection, including a painting by 17th century Italian painter Bartolommeo Bettera, a pastel drawing by Cubist master Georges Braque, and several examples by American artists such as John Frederick Peto, Jack Beal and Gloria Vanderbilt. In addition to works by Robert Freimark, Blanche Lazzell and Leslie Shiels, the exhibit will include works that were acquired in recent years from the prestigious collection of the late Dr. William Gerdts, the preeminent scholar on American still life, and his wife, Abigail Gerdts.
For more information on exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. The museum is located at 2033 McCoy Road in Huntington.