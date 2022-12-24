Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

What is fascinating about old newspapers is their difference from history books. In history books, online treatises or documentary TV shows, the events of long ago are dissected and reviewed and evaluated with a modern viewpoint. Old newspapers, however, were written in the moment. Every day was different, and every edition brought real-life stories to the masses.

Here, we will explore a couple of newspapers printed on Christmas Eve 102 years in the past and on Christmas Day over half a century ago here in Charleston. Keep in mind that, sans a catastrophe on this small blue planet, folks will be doing this same thing to us a hundred or more years from now.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you