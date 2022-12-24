What is fascinating about old newspapers is their difference from history books. In history books, online treatises or documentary TV shows, the events of long ago are dissected and reviewed and evaluated with a modern viewpoint. Old newspapers, however, were written in the moment. Every day was different, and every edition brought real-life stories to the masses.
Here, we will explore a couple of newspapers printed on Christmas Eve 102 years in the past and on Christmas Day over half a century ago here in Charleston. Keep in mind that, sans a catastrophe on this small blue planet, folks will be doing this same thing to us a hundred or more years from now.
It was Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1920, when the Charleston Daily Mail provided its readers with news of the day and about the holiday season. One thing that stands out is the fact that, beginning in the late 1800s, even local newspapers delivered a ton of news stories from around the world, the nation, and here in the Mountain State in every issue. If you took the time to read the paper, you were an informed individual.
The Daily Mail would go on to merge with The Charleston Gazette to create the Charleston Gazette-Mail newspaper that you are reading today.
What stands out on the front page of the Charleston Daily Mail on Christmas Eve in 1920 is the article on the shots fired during an hour-long gun battle that represented, “the first serious recurrence of disorders since federal troops took control of the Mingo County coal field strike.” The article further reveals that, “both the Crystal Block and the Howard mines were of the 48 in the district originally affected by the strike,” which proves how many mines were open at the same time in the area.
The front page also features an article on the state of transportation in West Virginia at the time. The advent of the mass-produced automobile was in its infant stages and our big bridges over large rivers were yet to be built. As a result, the Public Service Commission authorized a raise in ferry fees. The Wheeling Traction Company, the Huntington and Chesapeake Ferry and the Guyandotte and Proctorville Ferry going across the mighty Ohio River saw passenger fees rise from 5 cents to 8 cents.
As for the local news of the day in Charleston, apparently the month of June had yet to take over as the prime time for nuptials. The title of one article reads, “Cupids Still Doing Lively Business Here,” and it goes on to explain that there is, “no let up in the rush for marriage licenses as the Clerk’s Office is crowded.” The article goes on to say that, “The annual rush for marriage licenses incident to the Christmas wedding season, which started at the court house in the early part of the week, continued today with increasing volume as the day before Christmas holiday closing of the county clerk’s office drew to a close.”
Some of the weddings happening during the 1920 Christmas season in Charleston involved V.R. Meadows and Emma Snodgrass, W.H. Whittington and Minnie Ethel Holt, and Morris J. Damron and Sallie Irene Searls.
On Page 3, there are two diverse articles that stand side-by-side with each other. On the left, the headline reads, “Scouts Carry Cheer To The City’s Poor,” which is a heartwarming story about the “Boy Scout Basket Brigade.” According to the paper, “Real Christmas cheer was carried to twenty-five families by these young lads who forgot self for the time being and were busy in looking after the needs of others. Each troop furnished the basket at their own expense and delivered them to families recommended by the Salvation Army.”
The article to the right, however, was of the throat-warming variety with a headline that said, “Four Stills Captured.” Nine people were arrested and promptly reported to the West Virginia State Prohibition Agent, meaning good cheer led to time in the pokey at Christmas.
These stills, however, were not found in a holler or creekside on the dark side of a mountain out in the countryside. Instead, all of this illegal prohibition-era whiskey business was happening in downtown Charleston.
As the article reads, “Bob Peters was arrested on Court Street in Charleston on charges of selling moonshine liquor. The hearing of the case has been set for January 10, 1921, in police court. P.S. Schmitz of Charleston was arrested on Virginia Street in Charleston on the charge of selling an imitation of grape juice that contained 35 percent alcohol. Dominico Chillo was arrested at Piedmont and Capital Streets on the charge of having 60 gallons of raisin wine.”
There was live vaudeville entertainment taking place in Charleston on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 1920, all happening at The Plaza Theatre. The Plaza Theatre was built in 1912 and is now known as The Capitol Theater, located at 123 Summers St.
The newspaper even regaled its readers with a critic’s review of the vaudeville lineup that had come to town, stating that, “Of the six acts that opened at the Plaza Theatre last night, four are top-notchers and two are at least pleasing and amusing.” The acts included The Melody Trio, Fields and Robertson, comedian Tom Malloney, aka “The Irish Chairman,” and Collins and Hill novelty act, with “trick bicycle riding and ended with a lot of nonsense by a man disguised as a dog.”
Fast-forward 40 years when the Sunday Gazette-Mail was published here in Charleston on Christmas Day in 1960 with a drawing of Santa and his reindeer covering the whole top of the front page. A light snow fell on that holiday, with temperatures in the 20s.
On the right side of Page 1A on Christmas Day 62 years ago, there is a headline that reads, “World Leans Back, Enjoys Christmas as Some Rites Held in Red nations.” What is odd is that, during this time, with World War II and the Korean War in the rearview mirror, there are several articles that say, “Christmas came in a troubled world today” and “It may be appropriate, if just for the day, for Americans to put aside preoccupation with the year’s gloomy developments and the melancholy prospects ahead.” Apparently, the big issue of the day was the battle between the U.S. and the growing ‘red menace’ that was a communist Soviet Union, which now had nuclear bombs and was beating us with their quickly-developing space program.
It is fun, though, to look at the Christmas greetings being offered in the paper by local companies, some of which no longer exist. The list includes holiday ads by the Stone & Thomas department store, Schwabs and May on Quarrier, Haynes Music and Appliance Centre at 403 W. Washington St., The Diamond department store, the Hygrade Sales Co., Thermo-Fax Copying Product Co., located at 811 E. Virginia St., the Fife Street Shoe Shop, Gunnoe’s Country Sausage, featuring “West Virginia’s Number one made-on-the-farm whole hog sausage,” and Frankenberger’s Men’s Clothing Store, which was celebrating its 100th Christmas in 1960.
Still, there is good cheer and good deeds to read about in this edition of the Sunday Gazette-Mail, including an article on a wonderful, “gesture made by the inmates of the federal penitentiary for women in Alderson, who spent hours sewing, making toys and raising money so that they could help needy children at Christmas.”