Maggie is Nicole Linkfield's adventurous 5 month old goat. Maggie joins Linkfield while hiking paddle boarding and even at some pet friendly restaurants.

PLUM ORCHARD LAKE, SCARBRO -- Like a lot of West Virginians, Maggie loves paddle boarding. 

It’s just a little harder for her, what with the four hooves and all.

Maggie, standing on the paddle board right before she decided to take a dip into the lake. 

Maggie taking a break from paddle boarding to chew on some plants in the lake. 
Maggie showing off her bright orange life jacket. 

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com

