For almost 50 years, a basketful of handmade Ukrainian Easter eggs has been a colorful, seasonal decoration at Betty Oakes’ home, dating back to a class she took in the mid 1970s.
“There was a stylus that we used and it was folded so that it would hold the wax,” said the South Charleston resident.
The making of pysankas, as they’re known, is an intricate process of covering the bare, white eggs in wax designs, dyeing the uncovered parts, adding more wax designs in the new shade and continuing until the final, dark hue at the very end covers all remaining bare parts of the eggs.
Afterward, the wax is melted off to reveal the multi-colored elliptical shell beneath.
Each color symbolizes something different, according to lore: red for the sun, life and joy; yellow for wealth and fertility; green for spring and plant life.
But this year the eggs themselves — fragile in some ways, but surprisingly sturdy — are symbolic of something else: the people of Ukraine. They, too, have shown a surprising resilience in the face of the violent invasion of their land.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, at least 10 million people have fled the war-torn country.
“I love my eggs and I just feel they have a special meaning to me because of what’s happening to the people,” Oakes said.
“I have them out more now in honor of the people of Ukraine. They’re being slaughtered not because they’re bad people, you know, or anything like that.”
She is one of many West Virginians watching the situation in Ukraine with concern, and wondering what they can do to help.
“The Biden administration just recently announced last week that America would accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees,” said Rabbi Victor Urecki, president of the West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry.
The organization is ramping up, hiring an executive director and seeking eventual approval from the U.S. Department of State and a partnership with the Episcopal Migration Ministries in an effort to — hopefully — bring as many as 100 Ukrainian citizens to the Greater Kanawha Valley.
Those families will need to hit the ground running.
“They have to be employed within 120 days. Their children have to be in school. They’ve got to do English as a second language,” said Urecki.
“We’ve got to be able to show the State Department and the EMM that we can be a host city.”
The process can take 18-24 months, but for some, it can be expedited.
Paul Saluja, a local immigration attorney whose office currently has clients from 32 different countries, said he was surprised — “shocked,” actually — at the number of Ukrainian people in West Virginia. Some are college students. Others have families trying to flee Ukraine.
“Ukrainians already here, those that were here before March 1, can apply for what’s called temporary protected status. Those that come after March 1 can seek asylum,” said Saluja.
“If you’re outside the country you can seek refugee status and then in addition the [United States Customs and Immigration Service] has allowed for an expedited-type process for those that are being petitioned by their family members, so they’re trying to open up all avenues and go from the traditional way government does things and making it a six-lane highway as fast as we can.”
Saluja is offering his legal services for Ukrainians at no cost. A private community group, the Jacobson Foundation, has met the filing fees and other expenses.
“While this type of donation is certainly outside our usual lanes, we viewed it as special circumstance and are happy to partner with Paul Saluja to help those Ukrainians in need,” said attorney Mark Kelley, a partner with the Ray, Winton & Kelley law firm and a trustee of the foundation.
Meanwhile, veterinarian Sarah Stephenson, owner of Good Shepherd Veterinary Clinic, left last week for the Romania-Ukraine border to help a different kind of evacuee: the furry, feathered or four-legged kind.
“A lot of these people, they left in a hurry. They grabbed their clothes, their children, their pets and they headed to corresponding borders,” Stephenson said.
But “when animals cross borders, country borders, there’s always health certificates involved. The requirements are straightforward, but they have to be processed,” she added.
Most countries, including those in the European Union, require, at a minimum, proof of a current rabies vaccine, deworming and a microchip — paperwork that people fleeing war often don’t have with them.
Without veterinary assistance, “It’s my understanding that they would have to relinquish their pets at the border and that presents an issue with huge populations of pets that simply cannot go on with their owners,” said Stephenson.
Knowing many fleeing people would be forced to leave their animals behind, she was determined to help. A quick Google search put her in touch with the Street Dog Coalition, a Colorado-based nonprofit that provides free veterinary care for homeless pets.
Its founder, veterinarian Jon Geller, received permission to set up along the Romanian border so Stephenson reached out.
“Please let me help,” she wrote.
The trip came together quickly, despite a little passport snafu. Some of her “very generous” clients donated supplies for the journey.
“Antibiotics, dewormer, pain medication, anything that might be needed,” Stephenson said.
In addition to pets fleeing with their Ukrainian owners, Stephenson said, “We’ll also be helping any animals that are sick, that might be injured, that might have been gathered up along the way that are homeless, that various folks have kindly picked up and brought across the border.”
The pets, she said, do a lot for their owners — especially in a difficult circumstance.
“They lower blood pressure, they lower stress levels, they help with mental illness. There are just so many positive things that animals do. In a crisis situation like this, I can’t think of anything better than to know your kids are with you and your pets are with you,” Stephenson said.
She is one of scores of people across the Greater Kanawha Valley willing to do what they can to help the people — and creatures — in peril.
Thinking about the not-so-delicate eggs her mother made all those years ago, Angela Combs said, “Obviously it’s so horrible what’s going on and the people of Ukraine just seem to me to be so strong and just courageous with all they’re facing.”
