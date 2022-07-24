Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Like a lot of us, Cathy Nutter loves to travel — has her whole life. And around the time she turned 60, it occurred to her that she had a long list of places she still wanted to go, things she wanted to see.

Cathy Nutter traveled from West Virginia to Utah and back in just under three weeks. She made the whole trip while living in her converted Subaru.

“I’m a very adventurous, active person and I’m like ‘OK, there’s gonna come a time when I can’t do all this — 18,000 steps in a day, ten mile hikes. So, let’s focus on that stuff this decade,’” she told herself.

Stories you might like

Maria Young is the features editor. She can be reached at 304-348-5115 or maria.young@hdmediallc.com. Follow @mariapyoung on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you