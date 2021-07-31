Fans turned out at the Charleston Coliseum and Civic Center over several days in July for the West Virginia Regional games, a part of The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, 64-team nationwide tournament. “Herd That” and “Best Virginia,” featuring players from Marshall University and WVU, played in separate games on Monday, July 19.
“Inside the Huddle with Tony Caridi” was held July 22 at the Ball Toyota Event Center in Charleston. Proceeds from the annual event benefit the United Way’s Community Impact Fund which helps to support area nonprofits.