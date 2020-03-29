Around the House: March 29, 2020

Normally in our On the Town section, we feature photos of people out and about, enjoying social activities with their friends and families. Of course, these are not normal times, and running those kinds of photos seems like something close to torture right now, like rubbing salt in the wounds of this entire community.
So we’re going in a different direction. We’re going to feature photos of people finding ways to enjoy some of their social distancing time — tackling a project they haven’t had time for, playing board games, outdoor activities, family interaction, heck, even raising a toast to the great weather we’re having.
Enjoy these photos, maybe find some inspiration from them, and send a few photos of how you and yours are spending this time to maria.young@wvgazettemail.com. Be sure to tell us what town you live in, identify each person in the photo, and briefly describe the activity taking place. And be safe along the way!