Live on the Levee
Charleston’s weekly Live on the Levee event was held along the downtown riverfront at Haddad Park on July 23. It featured Isaac Shelem Fadiga, a rapper who performs under the stage name Shelem, and Cabell County-based indie rock band ONA.
Business After Hours
The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce sponsored it’s monthly Business After Hours networking event on Thursday, July 29 at Little Creek Golf Course. Activities for the Olympic-themed included lawn games, a putting contest, cornhole and more.