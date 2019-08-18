On the Town: Aug. 18, 2019

ArtWalk
The July ArtWalk through downtown Charleston was held on July 18.
DON RYAN | Photographer
GNO sponsor party
The Girls Night Out 2019 Sponsor Appreciation Party was held at the law firm of Steptoe & Johnson on July 16.
DON RYAN | Photographer
Combs, Amy - 5 p.m., Bible Center Church, Charleston.
Michael, Sherry - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Morrison, Ray - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Smith, Robert - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Stump. Arleen - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Wright, Gary - 2 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.