On the Town: Dec. 8, 2019

Santa arrives

The Charleston Town Center welcomed Santa and his Merry Chorus of Elves with special guests Jack Frost, Mario the Maker Magician, and Jet from PBS Kids “Ready Jet Go!”

MIKE WINLAND | Photographer

Clinic opening

FamilyCare Health Centers celebrated the grand opening of its new FamilyCare OB/GYN & Birth Center located in Charleston’s West Side Elk City district on Oct. 3.

Courtesy photo

Fashion show

The 2019 Charleston Women’ Club Fashion Show was held on Oct. 2 at the club house in Charleston.

DON RYAN | Photographer

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Board, Dencil - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Booher, Hughes - 3 p.m., Maranatha Fellowship, St. Albans.

Carpenter, Homer - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Collins, Jacob - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Donahue-Moubray, Kathleen - 3 p.m., Haven of Rest Mausoleum, Red House.

Estes, Peggy - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Friel, Ruth - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Johnson, Marvin - 1 p.m., High Lawn Mausoleum, Oak Hill.

Linville, Vada - 2 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.

Pettit, Michele - 3:30 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Prue, Margaret - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Scott, Robert - 3 p.m., Capital High School, Charleston.

Smith, Wanda - 3 p.m., Billy Hunt Cemetery, Kettle Road.

Sneed, Virginia - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.