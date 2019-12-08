On the Town: Dec. 8, 2019

Santa arrives
The Charleston Town Center welcomed Santa and his Merry Chorus of Elves with special guests Jack Frost, Mario the Maker Magician, and Jet from PBS Kids “Ready Jet Go!”
MIKE WINLAND | Photographer
Clinic opening
FamilyCare Health Centers celebrated the grand opening of its new FamilyCare OB/GYN & Birth Center located in Charleston’s West Side Elk City district on Oct. 3.
Courtesy photo
Fashion show
The 2019 Charleston Women’ Club Fashion Show was held on Oct. 2 at the club house in Charleston.
DON RYAN | Photographer