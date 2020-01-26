On the Town: Jan. 26, 2019

Barker, Betty - 2:30 p.m., Lisa Curry Building, Chesapeake.
Brammer, Cebert - 6 p.m., Tornado Apostolic Church, Tornado.
Bright II, William - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Carnes Sr., Homer - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Coombs, Robert - 2 p.m., Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Craigo, Cecelia - 2 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Escue, John - 4 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Floren, Barbara - 3 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Jones, Ruth - 2:30 p.m., Pence Springs Community Church.
Legg, Edwin - 2 p.m., Tipton United Methodist Church.
Nagy III, Alex - 3 p.m., Berry Hills Country Club, Charleston.
Truman, Jack - 3 p.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.
Wilson, Larry - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Workman, Susan - 2:30 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.