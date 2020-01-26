On the Town: Jan. 26, 2019

Black Friday Brunch

The Charleston Town Center’s 2nd Annual Black Friday Brunch, in partnership with The Charleston Ballet and featuring performers from “The Nutcracker,” was held on Nov. 29.

DON RYAN | Photographer

Vet appreciation

A veterans appreciation gathering was held at Charleston’s Beni Kedem hall on Nov. 2.

DON RYAN | Photographer

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, January 26, 2020

Barker, Betty - 2:30 p.m., Lisa Curry Building, Chesapeake.

Brammer, Cebert - 6 p.m., Tornado Apostolic Church, Tornado.

Bright II, William - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Carnes Sr., Homer - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Coombs, Robert - 2 p.m., Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Craigo, Cecelia - 2 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Escue, John - 4 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Floren, Barbara - 3 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Jones, Ruth - 2:30 p.m., Pence Springs Community Church.

Legg, Edwin - 2 p.m., Tipton United Methodist Church.

Nagy III, Alex - 3 p.m., Berry Hills Country Club, Charleston.

Truman, Jack - 3 p.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.

Wilson, Larry - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Workman, Susan - 2:30 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.