The City of Charleston held its weekly summertime Live On The Levee event at the Haddad Riverfront Park on Friday, July 16. The free concert featured live music from West Virginia native and indie singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell and the Appalachian mountain music of Peddlers Glory.
