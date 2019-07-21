You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

On the Town: July 21, 2019

Alpha Kappa Alpha

The Beta Beta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., celebrated its Celebration of Global Impact on June 1 at Embassy Suites to recognize individuals and groups that have served the citizens of West Virginia and to honor the local chapter’s 85th anniversary.

TOMAS VERNON | Photographer

Vandalia Gathering

The annual Vandalia Gathering festival — featuring old-time and bluegrass music, as well as traditional dance, quilting, cooking and crafts — was held at the West Virginia State Capitol grounds on May 26.

DON RYAN | Photographer

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 21, 2019

Bly, Betty - 4 p.m., We're Family Park, Exchange.

McBrayer, Doris - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Teays Valley.

Morrison, Jo - 2 p.m., Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Morrison, Sheldon - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Nichols, Anna - 2 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, Morris. 