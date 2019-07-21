On the Town: July 21, 2019

Alpha Kappa Alpha
The Beta Beta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., celebrated its Celebration of Global Impact on June 1 at Embassy Suites to recognize individuals and groups that have served the citizens of West Virginia and to honor the local chapter’s 85th anniversary.
TOMAS VERNON | Photographer
Vandalia Gathering
The annual Vandalia Gathering festival — featuring old-time and bluegrass music, as well as traditional dance, quilting, cooking and crafts — was held at the West Virginia State Capitol grounds on May 26.
DON RYAN | Photographer