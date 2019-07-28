You are the owner of this article.
On the Town: July 28, 2019

Symphony Sunday

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s annual Symphony Sunday was held on June 2 on the University of Charleston lawn.

DON RYAN | Photographer

Business After Hours

The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours was held at Cross Country Mortgage company on June 4.

DON RYAN | Photographer

Funerals Today

Funerals Today July 28, 2019

Branham, Mary Catherine - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Griffith, Joseph - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek

Halley, Ronnie - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Harris, John W. - 4 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hunt, Brenda Jean - 4 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith.

Mitchell, Betty Jane - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Plumley, Kenneth - 2 p.m., Chapmanville Regional High School Gym.

Richards, Barbara - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Saddler, David D - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Smith, Sharon - 2 p.m.,1067 Lost Pavement Rd., Parkersburg.

Taylor, Myrtle - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Thompson, Leonard - 12:30 p.m., Serenity Club, Dunbar.

Withrow, William David - 2 p.m., South Charleston First Church of Nazarene, South Charleston.

Witt, Orpha C. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.