On the Town: March 22, 2020

Heart Ball
The 19th annual Greater Charleston Heart Ball, held in support of the American Heart Association’s mission to promote cardiovascular health, took place at the Embassy Suites in Charleston on Feb. 8.
DON RYAN | Photographer
Carnaval
Carnaval 2020, sponsored by Friends of Clay in support of the Clay Center and the Charleston Ballet’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) education programs, was held at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on Feb. 1. The theme, “Carnaval X,” was inspired by the Greco-Roma golden age.
DON RYAN | Photographer