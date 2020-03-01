On the Town: March 1, 2020

W.Va. Auto Show

The West Virginia Auto Show VIP Gala, sponsored by the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, was held Jan. 16 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

DON RYAN | Photographer

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, March 1, 2020

Atha, Joseph - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Castaneda, Mary - 3 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Charleston.

Collins, Gary - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Eastwood Sr., Charles - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Hypes Sr., Rodney - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Johnson, Lisa - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

McCartney, Earl - 6 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Riddle, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Esta Memorial Baptist Church, Belle.

Tonkin, Marbia - 2 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Vanhoy, Ruth - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Wehrle, Chad - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Woodrum, Harold - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.