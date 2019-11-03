On the Town: Nov. 3, 2019

Arts and crafts show

The Arts & Crafts Mound Festival took place at the Mound in South Charleston on Sept. 7.

DON RYAN | Photographer

Carbide picnic

The Annual Carbide retirees picnic was held on Sept. 17 at Coonskin Park in Charleston.

DON RYAN | Photographer

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, November 3, 2019

Borgel, Dolores - 1 p.m., South Charleston Community Center.

Cantley, Nina - 1 p.m., Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.

Dillon, Beverly - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Harless, Stanford - 1 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Emmons.

Lambert, David - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Lanham, Paul - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Paintiff, Lillie - 10 a.m., Schoolcraft Cemetery, Tague.

Shirey, Priscilla - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Snyder, Willard - 7 p.m., Genesis Fellowship, South Charleston.

Wallace, Celia - 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Wellstead, Carl - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.