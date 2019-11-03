On the Town: Nov. 3, 2019

Borgel, Dolores - 1 p.m., South Charleston Community Center.
Cantley, Nina - 1 p.m., Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.
Dillon, Beverly - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Harless, Stanford - 1 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Emmons.
Lambert, David - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Lanham, Paul - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Paintiff, Lillie - 10 a.m., Schoolcraft Cemetery, Tague.
Shirey, Priscilla - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Snyder, Willard - 7 p.m., Genesis Fellowship, South Charleston.
Wallace, Celia - 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Wellstead, Carl - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.