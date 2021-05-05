Herbert Hoover High School's 2021 prom was held at the Beni Kedem Temple in Charleston on April 24. The theme was "The Stars Are Out Tonight." Masks, which were required, were briefly removed for photos. Look for more Kanawha County High School proms in the coming weeks. This edition of On The Town: Prom is presented by Property Elite.
On the Town Prom Edition: Herbert Hoover High
