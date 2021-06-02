Nitro High School held its 2021 prom on May 15 in the outside courtyard at school at the high school. The theme for the gala was "Garden of Emeralds." Masks, which were required, were briefly removed for photos. Look for more Kanawha County High School proms in the coming weeks. This edition of On The Town: Prom is presented by Wendy’s.
