The Riverside High School 2021 Prom was held April 24 on the school's campus in Belle. The theme, "A Night Under The Stars," included an indoor-outdoor starlit setting and social distancing. Masks, which were required, were briefly removed for photos. Look for more Kanawha County High School proms in the coming weeks. This edition of On The Town: Prom is presented by Garretson Insurance.
