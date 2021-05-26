Sissonville High School held its 2021 prom, "A Night Under the Stars," at the school on May 30. Masks, which were required, were briefly removed for photos. Look for more Kanawha County High School proms in the coming weeks. This edition of On The Town: Prom is presented by Wendy’s.
On the Town Prom Edition: Sissonville High
