St. Albans High School held its 2021 prom on May 15, along the city’s Main Street, which was shut down while area businesses were open and decorated for the occasion. The theme was “A Night on Main Street.” This edition of On the Town: Prom is presented by Estep’s.
On the Town Prom Edition: St. Albans High
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media