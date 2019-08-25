Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

On the Town: Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019

Business After Hours

The Business After Hours gathering in July — with special guests, contestants in the Mrs. International Beauty Pageant — was held at the Charleston Town Center Marriott on July 18.

DON RYAN | Photographer

United Methodist Day

United Methodist Day at the Ballpark, with a portion of the funds raised from ticket sales going to support the United Methodist Committee On Relief — which provides assistance to those in disaster-stricken areas — was held at Appalachian Power Park on July 21.

DON RYAN | Photographer

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, August 25, 2019

Groves, Lugene - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Karawan-Burgess, Nancy - 3 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

McVicker, Willard - 2 p.m., New Life Family Worship Center, Moatsville.

Parry, Carol - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Riddle, Velma - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Stamper, Daisy - 4 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.