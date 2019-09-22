You are the owner of this article.
On the Town: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

Girls Night Out

The 21st anniversary of the Charleston YWCA’s Girls Night Out celebration was held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Aug. 10. The theme was “Tropic Like It’s Hot.”

DON RYAN | Photographer

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, September 22, 2019

Browning, Thelma - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Cooper, Corey- 2 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Funeral Mortuary, Huntington.

Pennington, Connie- 2 p.m., White Cemetery, Danese. 

Waybright, Gerald- 3:30 p.m., Pickens Cemetery, Pickens. 

Young, Susan- 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. 