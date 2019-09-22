On the Town: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

Girls Night Out
The 21st anniversary of the Charleston YWCA’s Girls Night Out celebration was held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Aug. 10. The theme was “Tropic Like It’s Hot.”
DON RYAN | Photographer
