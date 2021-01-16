Sure, there’s more than one way to get from Point A to Point B. But the most obvious is on foot.
So when Charleston’s River Ridge Church challenged its congregation — and the community — to a virtual New Year’s Day 5K, that’s what Pastor Matt Santen expected.
“We didn’t really intend for people to do these crazy different ways of doing a 5K,” Santen said.
“We just thought most people would just walk or run or jog, but as it turned out, people got on the bandwagon and started to think, ‘OK, how can I creatively do this?’ and came up with these crazy ideas ... We had people run, walk, bike, treadmill, ice skate, hike, ski, swim, row ...” and more, he said.
The idea was for everyone to complete a 5K sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan. 10. They set the entry fee at $21 in honor of the long, long awaited and much, much anticipated new year.
The church would then match the entry fee — an aspect that really attracted Skip Lineberg, who chose to row his way to 5K.
“Here was a chance for me to double my dollars and that’s what really appealed to me,” he said. “I thought, ‘I’m not going to leave those dollars on the table. I’m going to find a way to harness those dollars that the church wanted to give away.’”
The other thing Lineberg really liked was that each participant could select the nonprofit or charity of their choice to receive those double dollars. He chose the Half a Sorrow Foundation, which works toward suicide prevention.
“The name comes from a Swedish proverb that says ‘A joy shared is a double joy and a sorrow shared is half a sorrow.’ That’s why we need other people,” he said.
As the applications came pouring in, Santen was floored by the creative approach to a project he had hoped would benefit both church members and the community at large.
“It’s the idea of exercise and that type of thing, getting out and doing something, it’s good for the body, good for the soul,” he said. “We just all need something to have some hope in, to have some excitement in, and honestly maybe even a little faith in humanity, to be good people.”
Letting people pick where the donations could go was key, Santen said, because they all found organizations that were meaningful to them.
“We had one woman who gave to the American Cancer Society. She had lost her mom to cancer within the last couple of months, that type of thing was very powerful,” he said.
“We had somebody give to a place in Haiti that makes jewelry as a way to help the under-resourced provide income. We had several to give to Manna Meal,” he said.
Barb Deaderick and her husband, Ryan, donated their funds to the Kanawha State Forest Foundation — and then skied the 5K with their 10-year-old son at Snowshoe Ski Resort.
“Since COVID has happened, it’s been challenging for all of us as a church to stay connected,” Deaderick said. “We did church in the parking lot [over the summer] so this was just another creative way for all of us to connect as a church and also to give back to our communities in the process.”
Terry Hall had planned to walk with several girlfriends, but found — the day after she had buried Chanel, her 20-year-old horse — that she needed something other than human companionship. She did the 5K hoof and foot together with her other horse.
“Rita was lonely and I was lonely ... so it was the perfect time for me and Rita to spend some extra time together,” Hall said.
They both donated their funds to Charleston’s Rae of Hope Fellowship Home for women in recovery from addiction.
“People give you funny looks when you walk a horse, let me tell you that. One guy hollered and said, ‘Well, if you get tired, you can always ride,’” Hall said.
Bruce Moore and his dog, Onyx, a standard black poodle, both walked, with Onyx’s funds going to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
In all, there were 121 participants, including two dogs and one horse, together raising over $5,000 for more than 80 different organizations.
Santen wants the project to be the start of something bigger.
“My hope is that this is not the only $21 that people give to charity over the course of the year, that it’s a seed. That they go, ‘I like giving, it feels good to give,’” Santen said.