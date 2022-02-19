The menu board on the back wall of The Daily Dose was a complete mystery to me. I had no idea what I was supposed to order beyond “a latte.”
February 11 was National Latte Day, which had seemed like an easy enough thing to celebrate.
While February was loaded with lots of different topics to learn about and maybe appreciate, not all of them were readily available.
I spent half an afternoon trying to hunt down butterscotch candy for National I Want Butterscotch Day (February 15). The best I could come up with was a roll of Butter Rum Lifesavers and a big bag of sugar free Werther’s Original, which were actually caramels.
On February 16, I went looking for Tim Tam candy bars for Tim Tam Day. The internet said I could find them at my local grocery store. The internet has never been to Elkview, but a latte, I knew was doable.
You can get a latte at a gas station, but I decided to treat myself and buy a drink at a local, independent coffee house. I was worth the five bucks.
The staff at The Daily Dose had never heard of National Latte Day, which wasn’t surprising. It’s a relatively new addition to the crowded field of observances and celebrations.
Created in 2019 by Jefferson’s Coffee in Hoboken, New Jersey, a coffee shop that opened in late 2012, National Latte Day celebrates coffee house culture and the drink that’s become a 21st century staple.
Why Hoboken, New Jersey?
According to the Jefferson Coffee website, Hoboken has a rich, aromatic coffee history. The town used to be home to a Maxwell House coffee plant and the Jefferson family who started the coffee house has ties to the coffee industry going back to the 1800s.
Coffee is in their blood, I guess.
But basically, why not? Nobody said they couldn’t, so they picked a day, announced it and National Latte Day has been gradually catching on. Other coffee houses around the country have adopted it, which is good enough to start a trend.
I found online references for National Latte Day at coffee shops in California.
But standing at the counter, I didn’t know what to order.
I was out of my element. I’m a devoted black coffee drinker and have been since I was in elementary school.
The Daily Dose had more flavors to choose from than a Baskin Robbins — hazelnut, vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon.
I don’t even like flavored coffees, which taste like cheap shoe polish until you add milk and some kind of sweetner.
“Do you need some help ordering?” the woman behind the counter asked me.
“Please,” I said. “What’s good?”
She began going through the options.
Flavors weren’t my only concern.
Along with National Latte Day, it was also Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day, a day about letting yourself off the hook for past mistakes or bad luck.
Like a lot of people, I was worrying about money.
Winter, as usual, had been a bit of a struggle and I’d had some bad luck, bad enough that I’d taken a new part-time job to help catch up.
This would make job number three.
In December, a heavy limb from a tree in my front yard came down in the driveway. I was very lucky that it only took out my mailbox and hadn’t crushed the roof of the car parked a few feet away.
I hadn’t been home. My friend Amy had been stopping by to check on my dogs while I was away for a couple of days.
To get home, she’d had to knock on the door of my neighbor to ask him to get his chainsaw and make a path.
He’d hacked the limb up into three-foot long logs and moved them out of the way so she could leave, but a pile of logs laid at the edge of my yard, waiting to be cut up.
I also wasn’t sure about the state of my other trees and whether I needed to have them trimmed. It seemed likely.
And then a few weeks ago, heavy ice and a little bit of wind tore out the gutter from the front of my house, revealing rotten wood underneath.
These were just more items added to the ever-growing list of concerns, which was only relevant because the latte cost money. I wanted to conserve what I could at least until the new job started, and the extra money started coming in, but celebrations and observances cost money.
Instead of National Latte Day, it might have been cheaper if I’d tried to make a friend for National Make a Friend Day, which was on the same day.
But cruising public places striking up odd conversations with strangers, trying to force some sort of new connection, felt desperate, creepy and potentially dangerous.
Making friends just seems like something that happens naturally, if unpredictably.
So, I’d decided to just get coffee and let it go. The latte was only another five bucks. There was no use crying over the spilled milk or, in this case, the steamed milk with espresso.
Really, five bucks was a pretty good going rate. It was the price of admission into the India Center for an Exotic Pets Expo on February 12 – the closest thing to celebrating Charles Darwin I could come up with.
I couldn’t get to the Galapagos Islands for Darwin Day, but I could see some turtles and think about how life continually changes and adapts.
The tarantulas, however, made me think that I should’ve maybe just stayed in the parking lot.
February 13 was National Crab Rangoon Day. A five-dollar order from Main Kwong was a pittance compared to trying to do anything for World Marriage Day.
I’d spent a bit more than five dollars for Valentine’s Day on the 14th but got away with only having to pay two bucks for a piece of genuine Wisconsin Cheese on February 15 to help me celebrate National Wisconsin Day.
Butterscotch might have been in short supply, but there was cheese to be had at my local grocery store and a quick online search helped me identify which brands came from Wisconsin. As it turned out, many do not.
At the Daily Dose, the barista sold me on a cinnamon honey latte. Made with real honey and a dusting of cinnamon powder, it was a lighter tasting latte and not overly sweet.
“I’m sorry to be difficult.” I explained, “I’m doing this a holiday everyday thing for the newspaper and today is National Latte Day, so I’m here to have a latte.”
A man standing off to the side, sipping coffee, looked at me and said, “Easy job.”
“Sometimes, it’s like that,” I said. “I’ll take it.”
“I know what you mean,” he said. “I’m just hanging out. I had a job this morning, but I’m done for the day.”
It wasn’t even noon.
“Oh,” I asked. “What do you do?”
“I’m a handyman,” he said. “I do cabinets, flooring, electrical, all kinds of stuff.”
“Really,” I said and then began telling him about my house and the repairs I’d put off but wanted done.
I didn’t have a lot of money, I said, but I thought I’d have a little to work with soon.
The man shrugged and said, “That’s no problem. I’d be glad to take a look.”
He wrote down his name and phone number, told me to call him. I took my latte and drove on to the office, sipping happily as I went.
While I couldn’t absolutely say that we’d be friends, it seemed like a good start of some kind of relationship, which was pretty good for a five-dollar investment.