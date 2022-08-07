Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220807-gm-one-month.jpg

Some light reading to help Bill ID the birds he sees while running or walking or whatever it is he’s doing when he sees birds.

 BILL LYNCH | Courtesy photo

The bookstore clerk eyed me warily as I hobbled past the magazine racks and feature tables. I wiped the palms of my hands on the tail of my T-shirt as I came out of the rain, embarrassed at the dampness I was bringing in.

Amidst all this paper, I was the last kind of customer anybody wanted to see — soaked to the skin, dripping on everything, and leaving a trail wherever I walked.

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you