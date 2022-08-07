The bookstore clerk eyed me warily as I hobbled past the magazine racks and feature tables. I wiped the palms of my hands on the tail of my T-shirt as I came out of the rain, embarrassed at the dampness I was bringing in.
Amidst all this paper, I was the last kind of customer anybody wanted to see — soaked to the skin, dripping on everything, and leaving a trail wherever I walked.
It didn’t help that I also smelled, but the rain, at least, had taken the edge off the results of the morning’s nine mile run. I didn’t smell as bad as I had before I got caught in the downpour that hit Charleston Sunday morning.
While July’s New Year’s resolutions project had come to an end, some of the resolutions continued, including training to run the Marshall Marathon in November.
The problem, however, became how to invest time in a new one-month project, while continuing to run a few miles most days and then a bunch of miles every weekend? As my marathon training program progressed, I would spend more and more time running.
I couldn’t imagine adding anything else, not to mention that some of my tastier ideas, like learning how to make good barbecue or trying every single flavor of milkshake on the Cookout menu, just wouldn’t fit into my current life or lifestyle. So, I started looking at things I could maybe do while running or that at least didn’t compete with it.
Multi-tasking has never been my strongest skill, but long-distance running can be incredibly tedious, particularly if you tend to run the same courses over and over.
Lots of people listen to podcasts while they run, which helps to pass the time. I thought I could find something that would keep me interested in my surroundings and might help me to train better.
And I’ve been in kind of a rut.
Like a large number of local runners, I often run Kanawha Boulevard.
The course has a lot going for it. The path is relatively wide, paved and public, which feels safe to me.
There can be quite a bit of traffic when you run, however. That’s not always good.
On some level, I think most distance runners occasionally worry about objects being thrown from passing vehicles, drive-by-shootings or strangers in BMWs with a taste for cannibalism, but I look familiar to some people.
It’s not entirely unusual for folks to slow as they’re driving past and roll down their windows.
But following the same path over and over can get stale.
Obviously, I need to change up my training route and maybe do more than just look out for whatever the last dog left. I settled on birds because I like looking at wild birds and have some good memories involving little encounters with them.
A few summers ago, as I was pulling weeds in my garden (the one thing I can abundantly grow), an iridescent hummingbird paused a foot or two from my face. He hovered and looked me over for a few moments, as if he was trying to figure out what I was. Then, he flew away.
One of my favorite moments from last year was seeing bald eagles while on vacation. A young male (they have the white head, I am told) stood on a tree branch hanging over a lake in Tennessee. Two females (completely brown, I was told) were a few trees down.
My sister, Laura, said she thought they were guarding a nest somewhere close by.
A couple of months later, while walking the Carriage Trail in Charleston, I stopped for a moment and just looked up.
An owl cocked its head and stared back.
We made eye contact. It was weird.
But as interesting as those scattered moments were to me, it occurred to me that I didn’t really know much about the birds in the area where I live. Sure, I can pick out a woodpecker, cardinal, or a robin, but I don’t know much about them except that the neighborhood robins hate my 2016 Chevy Cruze.
They’ve been known to attack the side mirrors of the vehicle or get together and carpet bomb the windshield while it’s parked in my driveway.
A friend suggested that maybe the robins see themselves in the reflection of the mirrors, think the image is a hostile bird and try to fight it.
I think it’s just as likely they think I need to change the little Christmas tree hanging from the rearview mirror, but what do I know?
Spending a month learning something about the birds of West Virginia, and at least figuring out which ones were which, seemed like a good time. So, on a rainy Sunday morning, I picked up a handbook at Taylor Books and then waited for the sun to come out before trying to seek some feathered friends.
My first trip out to look at birds took me to Spring Hill Cemetery overlooking Charleston. Along with the headstones, the property has plenty of trees and seems to attract a Disney movie’s worth of woodland creatures.
On my walks at the cemetery, I’ve seen groundhogs, squirrels, foxes and at least a dozen deer. There’ve been birds, too. I just never paid much attention to what they were.
I set out after work. Parking my car in front of the cemetery offices, I wandered off, guidebook in hand, hoping to see some birds I could identify and maybe check off the helpful list in the back of the book.
Watching birds was harder than I thought. Unlike, say, the geese that sometimes loiter on the sidewalk by Kanawha Boulevard and will only begrudgingly move out of the way, the birds of Spring Hill Cemetery had no interest in being anywhere near where I was.
As soon as I got within earshot, they fled. The birds flew off or took to the upper branches of brushy trees and hid themselves.
“This would be why people bring binoculars to these things,” I thought.
But I hadn’t even brought my cell phone. I’d left it back at the car.
Nevertheless, I continued my walk, looked for birds and saw several — that I couldn’t make heads or tails of — and one that might’ve been a plain old crow or possibly a raven?
From a distance, the two looked similar, but ravens were usually found in the eastern part of the state. On a map in the book, the shaded border between where ravens lived and where they didn’t looked clear to me, but I couldn’t say for certain.
Frustrated, I finally left for home and ordered a pair of light binoculars I could also aim a cell phone camera lens through.
Maybe I would have better luck by the weekend.