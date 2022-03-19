While Chumbawamba played through the ear bud in my left ear, I could hear the metal detector squealing in my right.
The Australian one-hit wonder hadn’t even got to the chorus of “Tubthumping,” when the device went off. I was only a couple of feet from the bottom step leading down into the marshy soccer field behind the YMCA of Kanawha Valley on the hill above Charleston.
After deciding that I probably wasn’t going to find anything worth reporting to the IRS in my backyard, I started thinking about places I might take my borrowed metal detector during my month of “treasure hunting.”
It wasn’t so easy to get a good place to try.
The rules were fairly cut-and-dried. I could take the metal detector to city parks, but I needed to stay out of state parks, federal lands, cursed native burial grounds and anything patrolled by mutant dogs of the apocalypse.
The alternative was to find someone willing to let me bring the metal detector onto their private property, but I know a lot of people who live in apartments and not many homeowners or renters.
Few of the folks I know with actual land would want to turn me loose to poke and dig around in their backyards.
So, I reached out to management at the YMCA of Kanawha Valley and asked about coming up to sweep the soccer field. I’ve been a member there for years and in good standing.
I always remember to return my towel after I shower, and I rack my weights after I use them — unlike some others.
The field gets less use from me than it used to, but when I first began dabbling with getting healthier, I used to dodge puddles and piles of deer poop on the soccer field, running laps.
It seemed like a good place. It was a gentle, flat surface that would be easy to walk. Repairing the ground, I thought, would also be easy — and I doubted anybody had ever bothered to take a metal detector onto the property.
Not everybody thought it was a great idea.
A friend asked, “Do soccer players tend to carry lots of things they could lose?”
No, they don’t, but I thought soccer parents standing on the sidelines, watching their kids chase a ball up and down a field, might.
All kinds of things fall out of your pockets when you’re screaming your head off, telling someone to go and jumping up and down. The more you move around, the more likely something was to fall loose.
Nevertheless, my expectations at the field were modest. I thought I might find a few coins. If I was really lucky (and someone else had been really unlucky), I might retrieve a piece of jewelry.
But three steps toward the field and the detector went wild. I stopped, carefully set aside the piece of equipment and unsheathed the dagger-like garden trowel hanging from my belt. I dug a circle around where I thought the device had pinged something.
I expected a bottle cap or a pop tab but came up with a grubby nickel that was nearly black from corrosion. I was nearly giddy from finally finding my first coin.
Then five steps later, the detector located a greenish-looking dime.
At the rate I was going, I’d have enough change to buy a soda from one of the drink machines inside the building in about an hour — assuming, I kept finding nickels and dimes.
But then the search went cold. I picked up indicators for foil and pieces of scrap iron. An alert for a quarter turned out to be the back bumper for a Matchbox “Lightning McQueen” toy, one of the characters in the 2006 animated film, “Cars.”
Near the center of the field, I found a tool used to mark lines on a field, part of a broken camera tripod leg and some sort of fuse.
Eventually, I came up with another nickel, an old penny and finally, a quarter — for a total of 46 cents.
None of the money was especially old. The quarter and one nickel was from the 1980s. The other nickel was from 1998. The dime had been minted in 2007.
The penny was the oldest and went into circulation in 1969, which only seems like a long time ago.
I hadn’t expected a lot. The YMCA has only been on the hill above Charleston for a few decades. The soccer field came later. I hadn’t really expected to find Civil War era currency, but I’d hoped providence might work in my favor. Maybe some hunter or hiker ambling around the woods 100 years ago could’ve dropped a penny for me to find.
No such luck.
Still, I wondered how long my finds had been underground. I’d had to dig a little to get to each of them. The 1982 quarter and the 1969 penny had been at least five or six inches down. They’d taken me a minute or two to pull them out.
I never did get a definitive answer, but someone posed the question to an online metal detecting message board. They said a coin might sink about five inches every decade or so –but that modern coins could also end up being absorbed deeper, faster.
Elsewhere, I read that coins and other objects don’t actually sink. They fall, lay on the ground and get mashed into the earth by people (or deer), disappearing over time.
I put what I had in the car and then went into the YMCA to wash up and change clothes. From the kneeling, digging and refilling of holes, I was covered in mud.
I washed up, thought about where else I could go next. Friends suggested Summersville Lake before it filled in. I wondered about asking the law office that owns the former Sunrise Museum about trying my luck on their property.
Along with being an old museum, the land had once held a governor’s mansion and there was history here, though my head hurt trying to imagine what kind of waiver I’d have to sign, if they were even amenable to the idea.
It’s hard to imagine that the place hasn’t been thoroughly looked over by more thoughtful and academic investigators –at least, searched by guys who’d be looking for more than “cool coins and stuff.”
On my way out from the YMCA, I stopped by the snack machines near the men’s locker room. I didn’t have enough change from my hunt to buy so much as a sip of flavored water.
On a whim, I knelt down in front of the vending machines and shined my phone’s light underneath.
I came up with two quarters.
Not too bad, but still not enough to buy anything.