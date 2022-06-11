The Truist building loomed above me. I looked back, annoyed at myself and a little fearful.
I’d stood outside of these offices dozens of times. I banked here, had gone inside more times than I could count back when Truist was BB&T to convert change into folding money or deposit a check in a last minute, Hail Mary attempt to avoid overdraft fees.
I seldom completed the play, but that was back before you could get relatives to send you money by phone.
I barely go inside the building anymore and scarcely pay attention to it when I walk past, but looking up toward the roof, which I was planning to crawl off June 18 for the YWCA’s “Over the Edge” event, the glass and steel building felt threatening.
A dull pain crept up to the crown of my head from the base of my skull. I felt nauseated, like I’d eaten a fistful of cat litter for lunch.
I’d never really noticed how tall the Truist building was and had never thought of Charleston as being a city with tall buildings. Years ago, on my only visit to New York, I’d gawked like the rube tourist I was at the skyscrapers.
I’d never seen so many tall buildings. They dwarfed the few of their kind found in Kanawha County and I wondered what it must be like to live and work so high up.
The places I’ve worked over the last several years have generally been on the second floor and far enough away from windows that to see the sun, you had to plan the trip.
I’ve been up in office buildings higher than that, of course, but rarely and not recently, so I got the number for Boothe Goodwin from his wife, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
I’d remembered that he supposedly had an office somewhere in the Truist building, maybe on the top floor.
The mayor said I could text him right away, but I dragged my feet.
When I finally texted him about coming to see the view from his office, I explained that I planned to rappel off the side of the building.
He knew about the YWCA’s “Over the Edge” event. They went past his window.
Goody, I thought.
Then Boothe asked, “Do you really want to do that?”
I told him I didn’t, but I was doing it anyway.
He laughed about it, said it was fine. I could come whenever, but I put it off again.
In the meantime, I’d checked the YWCA’s “Over the Edge” webpage. I’d reached my $1,000 goal. My spot for the climb down was assured, so now what was I supposed to do?
Could I raise more money, I wondered? How would I even do that?
My first thought as to call Jim Strawn, probably one of the most recognizable faces in town.
I don’t remember when I first met Jim. He’s been a fixture as the emcee for Live on the Levee for years. He might’ve been there when it first started, but he always seems like he’s around.
He turns up at a lot of charitable functions, some of which he helps to raise money for. A few of them I’ve been around somewhere, loafing and picking at the free food.
Jim and I were two of the judges for the Black Diamond Council Girl Scouts and their cookie cook-offs this Spring, for example.
I like Jim. He’s unfailingly cheerful without coming across as phony or deluded.
Jim is sunny, but he swears sometimes.
It’s a little thing, the swearing. That Jim laughs and lets the occasional loose word fall makes him seem more relatable to me – and maybe more honest than someone who carefully prunes everything they say.
Anyway, I swear, too, but haven’t done nearly as much for things I support as he has.
Other than being a relentless ball of positivity, Jim told me one of his strengths as someone who raised money for others was he was resourceful.
He said, “I tell folks, I’m not the smartest, or sharpest tool in the shed, but I just I know where to call to get the answer.”
Jim said raising money wasn’t a sales job – at least, it wasn’t for him.
“People tell me I’m a great salesman,” he said. “I’m the worst salesman of all time. All I’m doing is giving people opportunities to help.”
Many people, he said, want to help. They want the hungry to be fed; the homeless sheltered and safe. They want veterans, children and the elderly looked after. They want diseases cured.
Some can’t help as much as they want, Jim said, but most still want to help.
So, Jim seeks them out on behalf of a variety of groups. He knocks on doors, makes phone calls and connects people with doing good.
“And the money is not for Jim Strawn,” he said. “It’s usually for kids with cancer, or kids who are hungry, or veterans who are homeless, or people who are crippled.”
“I never ask for me,” Jim said.
What he was saying was that if I really wanted to raise some money and do some actual good, I needed to make it less and less about me.
In the lobby of the Truist Building, a security guard spotted me loitering and fidgeting with my phone. He asked if I needed any help.
“I’m here to see Boothe Goodwin,” I said. “He’s got an office somewhere here.”
The guard nodded. Yes. Yes, Boothe Goodwin did.
“That would be Goodwin and Goodwin on the 15th floor,” he said, directing me to the elevators.
“Take that up to the 14th and then go to the other elevator,” the guard said. “That will take up you to his floor.”
“Other elevator…” I mumbled and rode up to the 14th and then found the small, private elevator that took me one floor up.
From the entryway, I could see someone meeting with a client in a conference room overlooking what looked like an awful lot of blue sky.
Boothe came out from an office, shook my hand and then took me to a window. If the YWCA’s “Over the Edge” event happened like it had previously, I would go past it.
I looked down and felt my brain start to swim.
“That’s a long way down,” I said.
Boothe smiled. Yes, it was.
He told me his bride had done it. Amy Goodwin, the Mayor of Charleston, had gone past this very office, he said.
Whatever nerves she had, if she had any at all, were gone by the time she started on her way down.
“It was a good time,” Boothe said.
I nodded and halfway tuned out as he tried to tell me about his father, a military man, I think he said, who hadn’t been especially fond of heights, but had enjoyed rappelling.
Maybe it would be the same to me.
Boothe assured me I’d do fine, that the YWCA hired professional people to oversee “Over the Edge,” and that it was very safe.
I knew it was safe. Of course, it was safe.