The blue-vested coach at the Quincy Walmart looked at the blue-vested store associate monitoring the entryway to the store and counting customers. Then he glanced over at me.
Slightly astounded, he said, “Oh, you mean there’s straight up, a legitimate dude delivering flowers, not, like, lawn and garden?”
I held up the small arrangement in my hands. With a flourish, I said, “I am the dude.”
The associate posted at the front door shrugged. She’d been calling around for about 10 minutes, trying to find the employee whose name was on the little card to come get her flowers.
I was shivering.
I’d under-dressed for the occasion and the day’s drive had taken us farther from Charleston than I’d expected, but my time in the truck was ticking down and I looked forward to collecting “my wages.”
When I’d started this month’s project, I only barely scanned the calendar. I’d counted my Sundays, but glossed over the details, including Valentine’s Day.
There are few holidays as loaded as Valentine’s Day. It is nobody’s favorite day of the year. Plenty of people hate it for the imposition, the pressure, the expectations and/or the expense.
I don’t hate Valentine’s Day, but I take it seriously. Sure, Valentine’s Day can be seen as supporting a narrative that love is transactional, but some of us need to be nudged forward to express ourselves.
Flowers, candy, cards and cheesy stuffed bears are symbols of affection.
After I began this financial-themed month, pledging not to spend any money, how was I going to come up with those small, but meaningful tokens?
The answer arrived through a Facebook post from Rock City Cake Company.
I’m a fan. Before the pandemic, they were a regular stop for me on my way back to the newspaper from Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street in Charleston.
Brownies and/or cheesecake go with books.
About a week before Valentine’s Day, Rock City posted that they were looking for a few volunteers to come dip strawberries. They offered to pay, but I thought I could just get trade — some cupcakes or cookies in exchange for a few hours work.
I didn’t want a lot.
And I had experience. Two years ago, I dipped strawberries at Sarah’s Bakery on Bridge Road (I’m also a big fan) for Valentine’s Day as a way to say thanks to Sarah for teaching me how to make better pies.
I sent a couple of texts to the number on the Facebook page, but nothing.
The positions probably filled up instantly. Rock City has a legion of fans. I just wasn’t fast enough, but there’s also the very real possibility I took down the wrong number and sent a bunch of incredibly weird texts to a plumber in Teays Valley.
Still, I liked the idea of trading unskilled labor for gifts, so I checked in with Sarah about the strawberries and then contacted Tracy at Young Floral Company in Charleston to see if she needed any help.
Three years ago, I’d worked as a “hopper” on Valentine’s Day as part of a One Month project.
Hoppers are assistants who travel out with delivery drivers. They hop out of the truck and take flowers to the door. It lets them deliver more flowers in a shorter amount of time.
I lucked out. Tracy and Sarah said yes. Both asked if I wanted to put in more than one shift.
I did my first turn at Sarah’s the Thursday before Valentine’s Day. She parked me by a flat of Driscoll’s strawberries with a tub of molten milk chocolate for me to dip them in and then place on a metal tray lined with wax paper.
“Leave a little bit of the top,” she told me. “We need around 420 strawberries. That’s kind of the magic number.”
When I finished the flat, there was a refrigerator case with more strawberries. If I needed chocolate, there was a bin of that I could use.
I hunkered down and set about the tedious duty of dipping strawberry after strawberry and lining them up on the sheet for the candy to set. I passed the time by talking about travel and music with Sarah Easterling and Samantha Cunningham.
Sarah had been to Germany. I’m a sucker for travel stories.
It took me a little under three hours to dip four trays of strawberries, which was somewhere in the vicinity of 420. Then I helped box them. They were part of an order for Young Floral Company, which I thought was cool.
After four hours in the shop, I left with some yet-to-be-determined amount of store credit. I didn’t set a value for my time but trusted that whatever would be just fine.
Almost as importantly, Sarah fed me. She let me have a container of broccoli salad, which at the time contained the first fresh, green vegetable I’d eaten in over a week.
It’s amazing what you will miss.
Next morning, I showed up early at Young Floral Company on Pennsylvania Avenue. It was nice to see familiar faces, including Corey Porterfield, the driver I was paired with.
Three years ago, Corey had just started at the florist and was still doing a little of this and a little of that but was leaning toward work as a delivery driver. He told me he was now their main delivery driver.
“I like it,” he said. “You keep moving and the day passes.”
At the start of the pandemic, Young shut down briefly and then reopened with a skeleton staff, Corey told me. In the summer, they’d brought the rest of the workers back and remained busy.
The pandemic shifted business. Among other things, Corey usually delivered flowers to churches on Sundays. With churches accommodating fewer worshippers in person, encouraging congregants to tune in online, fewer flowers got delivered for services.
“But we deliver for more funerals,” he said.
Our route kept us to downtown Charleston in the morning, but we found our way to Kanawha City and then, eventually, to Quincy.
Delivering flowers was fun. Everyone was pleasant, including the heavily armed federal agents working the door at the Federal Court House, who waved me through and into the labyrinthine back corridors — after I surrendered my Swiss Army pocketknife and my belt.
I got them both back.
After lunch, we delivered a huge planter and an arrangement to an older man in an apartment building. We had to struggle to get everything in through the door.
Also, it was apparently “No Pants Day” at his place.
In the truck, Corey told me, “You never know what you’re going to see with this job.”
I put in eight hours at the flower shop and while I went to pick up a few Valentine’s Day themed treats at Sarah’s Bakery, the folks at Young Floral made me an arrangement.
“What do you want?” Tracy asked.
“She likes daisies,” I said. “Whatever you can do with that.”
I trusted them, and I wasn’t disappointed. Neither was my “valentine.”
Along with the flowers and baked goods (I got a couple of brownies and a caramel apple), I brought a handmade card that had come from a kit a reader sent me.
I also brought some candy. As a backup plan, I’d been stealing candies from various candy dishes for three weeks and had quietly amassed about three-quarters of a pound of chocolate.
I gave her that, too, along with a book of kitten poetry I’d acquired from the newspaper slush pile.
“This is too much,” she said, flatly.
I shrugged. You do what you can with what you have. I was lucky. I knew some friendly people willing to cut me a break. I’d tried to make it worth their while.
I guess I did OK. Young Floral asked if I wanted to come back for Mother’s Day and Sarah wondered if I wanted to peel apples at Thanksgiving.
I said maybe.