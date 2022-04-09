The guy had a couple of good-looking dogs — big, happy, healthy boxer mixes that he was half walking and half being dragged by down Farnsworth Drive from Spring Hill Cemetery.
I don’t think the man minded being pulled along by his two dogs. He seemed to be enjoying himself. He was smiling, at least.
I have a couple of dogs at home (smaller dogs), who sometimes yank me around, so in solidarity, I waved as I approached and said, “Nice looking dogs.”
Then the two dogs lunged at me barking and snapping like I was mailman covered in bacon bits.
The man dug his heels into the sidewalk, threw the brakes on the charging animals and I took a step back.
Warily, I navigated around the man with his dogs, a little taken aback not because his two pets wanted to murder me, but because he was glaring at me, as if I’d somehow caused the disturbance.
I didn’t know what to make of that.
As I dove into my new monthly project, I’d tried to squeeze in a “ruck” here and there during my daily routine.
Rucking is a kind of fitness activity I’d read about that seemed to be quietly trending of late, though it has been around for decades. It’s an athletic hike with a weighted backpack. People do this on their own or sometimes join groups.
As far as projects I’d signed on for, rucking didn’t seem that weird, but I kept noticing how people looked at me whenever I got close to the city.
One of the things Matthew Hicks, my defecto mentor on rucking, had suggested was trying to incorporate the weighted backpack in everyday activities — like taking your dog for a walk or maybe just running errands.
I thought by the end of the month I might strap the pack to my back when I broke out my push mower and cut the grass. Maybe I could see if I could make that chore even more unpleasant than it already was.
In the meantime, I just wanted to get used to wearing the pack, so I put it on and went for hike after I exercised at CrossFit WV some mornings or I would go for ruck in the afternoon, taking a break from my desk at the paper.
A few folks quickly stepped to the side when they saw me coming and avoided my path on Capitol Street in ways nobody had ever done when I jogged that same route.
The best I can figure is that dressed in sweats, with a neon green Meals on Wheels ball cap on my head and a pack on my back, not everyone saw me as a sweaty, exercise nut.
While I tried to embrace rucking as part of my daily exercise plan, actually getting out to do the work was hit or miss. During week one, I barely got in any miles the first couple of days, mostly because of weather.
I’m just not fond of stomping around in rain and snow.
But by the end of the week, I got in a couple of good trips out, including just under three miles at Coonskin Park.
I hiked from the swimming pool parking lot to just shy of the fence separating the park from the military base at the top of the hill.
I wanted to ruck on hills but thought I ought to try that on a paved road near people before I stepped on rougher ground. I’m not always the most sure-footed guy and I thought that I’d work up to hitting the trails at Kanawha State Forest.
Since I was doing this on my own, I wanted to take a few precautions.
It went very well. Runners and walkers waved as we passed each other on the road. Cars went around me and even the ducks at the pond seemed glad to see me.
My pace was good, and I finished feeling strong, like I could’ve kept going.
With the extra workout under my belt, I treated myself to some ice cream.
The next day, I rucked from the end of Capitol Street in Charleston, across the Southside Bridge, up through the Carriage Trail to South Hills and back again. I got in a little over three miles and again, felt like I finished strong and thought that I might be hitting my stride.
Along with the weighted pack, Matthew had loaned me a 60-pound sandbag, which was still sitting in the backseat of my car. Maybe, I thought, I could get that out the next day and try to work with that some.
I doubted I could hike three miles with a 30-pound plate in my backpack and another 60 pounds on my shoulders, but maybe I could get in a mile?
I thought I could try that at Coonskin Park again. If I couldn’t carry the thing, I could put it off to the side of the road and then go back to the parking lot and get my car.
Or I might try one of the workout plans, Matthew suggested. Along with just hiking with the pack on your back, he’d sent me exercises I could incorporate in my hikes or could do separately.
This felt like a plan and a way to advance my month, but when I rolled out of bed the next morning, I just wanted to crawl back under the covers.
Everything except my eyebrows hurt.
My legs felt like they were full of lead. My stomach and back hummed unpleasantly. My neck and shoulders felt like they’d been wrung out and stretched too far.
I had a low-grade headache.
After a cup of coffee, I went looking for my true friend, ibuprofen.
As the aches faded to something more tolerable, I considered how I was feeling and what that might mean.
I stay active enough that I’m used to routine aches and pains, particularly from doing CrossFit.
With CrossFit, the workout of the day is different every day. One day, you might be pushing a barbell overhead and then jumping on a rowing machine and the next day, you could be swinging a kettlebell and then running your legs off.
The day following that will be something completely different. You might not see the same daily workout repeated for months.
Soreness is common because you’re always working different muscle groups and using them in different ways.
This, I think, is to support total body fitness, which I like, even if I’m not very good at some of the different exercises that are assigned.
My body ached from the ruck, from hauling the backpack up and down hills, but it didn’t feel like injury, it felt like progress.