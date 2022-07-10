The thermostat in my car read 94 degrees.
This was supposed to be the temperature outside — just hot. Inside, who knew? It felt like the inside of an oven, and I was melting. Sweat dripped off my bare-arms and pooled on the arm rest.
I could smell the dirty floormats cooking.
“This is too hot,” I said and punched the button for the air conditioning.
Vents exhaled stale, warm air before begrudgingly turning to a chill.
“I can do this tomorrow,” I told myself.
There was no point running in the heat.
“I’ll go in the morning, when it’s cooler,” I said, but I’d already dressed to be outside — tennis shoes, light shorts and a t-shirt. I’d brought a hat.
And tomorrow might be fine, except it might rain or maybe I’d oversleep. Maybe a million other things might happen to prevent me from beginning training for the marathon I’d agreed to run in November.
So, I grumbled, but shifted my car into reverse, drove off the parking lot and made my way to the Capitol, where I would begin my first training run.
As if the universe wanted to offer a little encouragement, the outside temperature dropped a full degree — at least, according to the readout on the dash of my Chevy.
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a first step, they say.
That first step is supposedly the hardest, but I don’t know about that. It seems like the steps that come a little later are harder.
For my July project, I’m revisiting my New Year’s Resolutions, the list I put together back at the end of December.
At the beginning of every year, I start a whole bunch of new journeys. I make plans to do things that I think will help me be wiser, kinder, wealthier (or closer to something approaching middle class) and maybe somehow happier.
Some years, I keep a short list. Other years, the plans will seem like an old phone book — endless.
This year’s assortment was somewhere in the middle.
My list of 20 ranged from the physically demanding (running a marathon) to the near impossible (growing a decent garden).
Along with the “legitimate” challenges, I peppered the list with what should be a couple of easy wins — like watching the 1932 film “Freaks,” something I’ve meant to do since I heard about the movie in high school; and syncing up the movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” with rock band Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.”
This is a real, if somewhat silly, resolution.
I’m a lifelong Pink Floyd fan.
Since I began listening to the band in the late 1980s, I’ve worn through multiple copies of “The Wall,” “Dark Side of the Moon,” and “Ummagumma,” while also spending my hard-earned money on records few people have heard of like “Obscured by Clouds” or “Zabriskie Point.”
I even saw the band in 1994 for the “Division Bell” tour and still have a plastic souvenir cup I bought at the show.
According to legend, if you hit play on “Dark Side of the Moon” after the MGM lion roars at the start of “The Wizard of Oz,” the songs on the record somehow line up with the actions on the screen.
Watching the film with the music should’ve been something I did years ago. It’s been on earlier lists as a designated easy win, but I never seemed to get around to it.
A few items were aspirational, like being a better baker.
I love to bake, but I’m not particularly good at it. My pie crust tends to stick to the pan. My cakes are lopsided and only one batch in two of sourdough I ever make is truly edible.
Nevertheless, I thought it would be great if I could find one real show-stopping sort of baked good that I could legitimately pull off, like baklava or maybe croissants.
This is the kind of thing that ends up in your New Year’s Resolutions, when you spend a week at home in December watching season after season of the “Great British Bake Off.”
Other resolutions included plans to travel.
I wanted to get to my sister’s second family gathering in Tennessee, which sounds easy, but taking time off from work has always been difficult to do and difficult to explain, given how much of my job seems to involve goofing off.
I wanted to visit my son, who moved out to Colorado in December and is currently living out of his truck as part of some grand adventure.
I guess he’d let me sleep in the passenger seat. I might need to bring snacks.
With social distancing restrictions a thing of the past, I wanted to meet the friends I made online during the pandemic at the Gen Con game convention in Indianapolis.
They seem like great guys, but most of them I’ve only seen through a computer screen. I don’t know how tall they all are or even if they’re human below the chest.
Besides, I’ve wanted to go to Gen Con since I was a nerdy high school teenager reading “Dragon” magazine — and going to Indianapolis would give me a chance to visit the Kurt Vonnegut Library.
I’m also a Kurt Vonnegut fan.
Finally, I wanted to visit Columbus, Ohio.
This had to do with the city’s tourism department. Last year, they sent me a package extolling the many delights of Columbus, which also included chocolates, coffee, and a gift card to a nice ice cream shop.
It seemed a waste to not use the gift card.
As I usually do, I made some efforts to start each of these goals back in January.
I looked at travel prices to go visit my son in Colorado. I checked out baking cookbooks from the library. I even bought new running shoes, but then nothing happened. I never booked a flight, never did more than flip through the cookbooks and never ran on a regular basis.
If I was going to make this work, I needed to start somewhere, so I started with a sluggish two-mile run on Kanawha Boulevard in 93 degree heat. It wasn’t my best time, but I felt pretty good after it was done.
Later, a friend on Facebook heard I’d started training for a marathon and sent me a running plan that was supposed to help me get to the finish line.
Over the next 18 weeks, I’m supposed to gradually increase the distance I run, but it’s a lot of miles soon and later.
The plan looked exhausting and time consuming, but what did I expect?
I would just have to adjust, same as always, so I checked out copies of “Freaks” and “The Wizard of Oz” from Kanawha County Public Library.
I figured I ought to get that taken care of while I still had some free time.