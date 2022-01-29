Pushing out of bed, feet touching the floor, I stood, expecting to fall back, wincing in pain.
But my right knee felt fine. I took a couple of steps. The knee was fine and I was pretty sure it shouldn’t be.
The evening before I’d taken a late class at CrossFit WV. The workout had included front squats, which can be hard on my knees.
I could have taken it easy on myself, reduced the load, but I’d chosen the prescribed weight, what the fitter people in the gym would do, because I am vain and stupid.
Halfway through the workout, my right knee began to ache. I kept going and when I finished the workout, smugly satisfied, I could only limp to my car. I limped as I shopped at the grocery store afterwards and struggled to get up the driveway to my house without screaming my head off.
I hurt and expected to stay hurt for a couple of days – the just rewards of a middle-aged ego.
After dinner, I swallowed ibuprofen, put a bag of ice on my knee and fidgeted on the couch for an hour or so. Eventually, I limped off to bed, certain I’d be taking a day or two off from the gym.
But when the alarm went off at 5 a.m., I felt ok. Nothing hurt and that was weird.
During this month’s “Whole 30” project, I expected to lose a few pounds. Losing weight is usually the point of a dietary change. But what really interested me were the other claims the diet made –like improved recovery after exercise and less soreness.
But sure, I’d lost weight. Whole 30 eliminated many high calorie foods like pasta, rice, bread, beer, and cheese. Instead, I filled up on chicken, broccoli, and lots of apples, which contain fewer calories.
In 26 days, I’d lost 15 pounds, which was pretty good, even if half of that was water weight.
My clothes were loosening. I felt lighter and people commented that I looked slimmer.
All good stuff, but what intrigued me most was the claim about reducing inflammation. As I’ve become more active over the past few years, I’ve also dealt with quite a bit of soreness.
Still, over the last couple of weeks, there seemed to be a little less of that. I was managing to keep upright and mobile a little more than usual. I still worked hard at the gym, but I bounced back quicker.
Because I wanted to talk to an expert on the Whole 30, I reached out to Melissa Urban, who co-created the plan in New Hampshire and co-wrote a couple of bestselling books on the subject. These days, she lives out in Utah and oversees a kind of community that has sprung up around the Whole 30 lifestyle, which has its roots in CrossFit.
I had no idea, even though one of my CrossFit coaches, Caroline Price, tried to give me one of Urban’s books when I mentioned I was spending a month learning about and trying out the Whole 30.
There was a stack of them in the office at the gym.
Melissa told me the diet/lifestyle was born in April of 2009. She and her then-partner, Dallas Hartwig, were sitting around on the floor at a CrossFit gym in Boston when they decided to put themselves through a dietary experiment based on what they’d heard at a CrossFit nutrition seminar put on by Robb Wolf.
At the time, Wolf was the CrossFit nutrition guy (he later severed ties with CrossFit).
In the seminar, he talked about how some generally accepted-as-healthy foods, like beans or whole grains, might have some inflammatory or metabolic side effects. He told people to consider eliminating some of these foods to see if it improved their athletic performance.
Around the same time, Melissa said Hartwig was reading papers and researching ways to help his sister, who had rheumatoid arthritis. Some of the literature suggested that some of these same foods might increase joint pain.
Hartwig asked Melissa, “What if we went ultra-squeaky clean with a diet based around a paleo framework for 30 straight days?”
He asked her while she was munching on Thin Mints, but Melissa told him she was willing to give it a shot.
Even before she began that very first Whole 30, Urban said she’d thought she ate very healthy. Her diet included very little processed food (Girl Scout cookies would be an exception) but included things like grains and low-fat dairy.
Roughly two weeks into the Whole 30, Melissa said her energy levels went up, her sleep improved dramatically, and she noticed that she recovered from exercise much faster.
“And I was able to hit my workouts harder,” Melissa said. “My strength to weight ratio improved. I got stronger.”
Melissa pointed out that foods eliminated by Whole 30 weren’t necessarily bad, only problematic to some individuals to varying degrees. Several of the foods like wheat gluten, soy, or legumes (peanuts, in particular) are among known food allergies.
As intended, Whole 30 really has two parts. The first part is to remove problematic foods for 30 days and see if there’s any change. At the end of 30 days, these foods are methodically reintroduced to detect adverse reactions.
“It’s a way to scientifically figure out which foods do and don’t work for them in a very structured fashion,” Melissa said.
Not everyone will have a reaction to the same foods. Some may not react at all.
She said the overall goal of the Whole 30 was to create a personal, dietary road map, “so, you never have to do it again.”
Over the last dozen years, Melissa said she’d put herself through the program eight times and had developed a good picture of what foods worked for her and even in what amounts. She told me she regularly ate oatmeal, white rice, and popcorn, as well as had the occasional package of Justin’s Peanut Butter Cups – none of these items are on the approved list for Whole 30.
“And I’ve figured out how to include those things in my diet that feels sustainable and delicious,” Melissa said.
As far as my trouble locating grocery store items (like Whole 30 compliant pickles) or trying figure out how to eat Whole 30 in West Virginia, Melissa said the Whole 30 website had lots of resources.
“Not only is the diet free, but we have how to shop for Whole 30 on a budget, how to do Whole 30 with Walmart and Aldi, which tend to be found in rural areas,” she said.
Whole 30 was a major shift for Melissa that went beyond food.
As a former addict with 22 years in recovery, Melissa said Whole 30 made her reevaluate her relationship with food. How she used food to soothe herself and as comfort reminded her of how she’d used drugs before.
“The Whole 30 might be about food, but it’s about so much more than food,” she said.
As my time on the elimination portion of the diet was coming to close, Melissa cautioned me against blowing off the reintroduction process. I needed to be patient and follow the reintroduction plan, which would take weeks.
“People miss pizza and ice cream and beer and then dive right back in and then they miss the opportunity to identify any foods that might be giving them a negative experience,” she said.
Really, the 30-day diet might have been the easy part. What if it turned out that a little dairy or some wheat gluten really ratcheted up the aches and pains for me?
How much pizza and ice cream was I willing to give up to keep running and jumping?
It was a lot to think about.