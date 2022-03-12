The metal detector screamed and I jerked my head to see where I’d swung the head of the thing.
The tone sounded different and the digital indicator read “91,” which I thought might mean gold?
That seemed unlikely, even to me. Like I was going to find actual gold in my backyard? What sort of amateur treasure hunter’s fantasy was that?
Stranger things had happened, of course, and there was such a thing as beginner’s luck, but actual gold?
It wasn’t impossible.
My new friend, Corbet Perkins, who’d loaned me the metal detector and got me started with my month of treasure hunting, had told me about friends unexpectedly finding jars of old coins buried in the ground. I’d also read about how workmen at Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner’s ranch had discovered gold.
The found gold, supposedly, came from a bordello, which had stood somewhere on Wenner’s land a century ago or so. Who had buried it had never come up. It was just dumb luck that anyone ever found it again, but the odds of me finding anything so exotic in Pinch was a stretch.
I live in a small, rural neighborhood. It’s pretty quiet and probably always has been — no bordellos, though we do have a Dollar General and a Husson’s Pizza.
The readings suggested maybe gold, but I scaled back my expectations. I’d been out in my yard for almost two hours and repeatedly come up short.
Before I turned the metal detector on, I’d been a little concerned that I’d somehow screw it up. Corbet and I had gone over how to use the machine. It seemed fairly self-explanatory, but that didn’t mean I couldn’t complicate it.
I had fresh batteries, and when I flipped the switch the gadget made noise after I passed the scanner head over the metal eyelets of my boots.
Everything seemed fine.
Then I had an early hit.
Seven or eight feet from my driveway, the detector went off underneath a tree. Carefully noting the spot, I gingerly placed the metal detector on the ground, took out my digging trowel and cut around where I thought the machine said something was.
A minute later, I came up with a rusty and corroded nail. Success!
Corbet and metal detecting hobby groups I followed on Facebook mentioned that mostly you found trash when you scanned a piece of land.
There are more discarded soda cans, pop tops and roofing nails buried under the grass than gold doubloons — or even plain, old pennies, though I thought finding a couple of coins in my yard was well within the realm of possibility.
People drop little bits of money all the time.
I know. I’m one of those guys who picks up stray coins from off the street or off the floor.
That whole phrase, “See a penny and pick it up and all the day, you’ll have good luck” is ingrained in my brain. I can hardly stop myself from sweeping up any change left lying on the ground and seldom go a week without finding a little dropped currency.
Beyond the luck, the money adds up faster than you think.
A few weeks ago, I used some of the quarters I’d picked up over the last year to dry two loads of clothes at the laundromat. Many thanks, Charleston.
I reasoned that finding at least a few coins on my property was very likely. The house where I live is nearly 60 years old. That’s almost 60 years of somebody cutting the grass weekend after weekend from mid-Spring to early Fall. That’s 60 years of walking dogs, fussing over the hedges and the flower beds and sending the kids out to play when it’s too nice to stay indoors.
Someone at some time over those 60 years would have lost a quarter or a dime, I figured. It just happens.
But it took a while before I found anything more than just old, iron nails.
The first hit on the metal detector looked like it might be a nickel or a quarter. It registered as something other than iron, at least, and I was hopeful.
I didn’t care about somehow coming up with a fortune, but was just curious as to what might have been lost. I thought it would be neat to find an old coin, something that was maybe older than what’s currently in circulation.
I’d have been over-the-moon about a nickel from the 1950s or a quarter from the 1940s, but I’d also have been satisfied with something minted in the 21st Century.
After the detector went off, I dropped to my knees and dug several inches down. I picked through a clump of wet dirt, but nothing.
I waved the wand of the detector over the hole. It went off again, which was exciting. The farther something was from the surface something, the more likely it was to have some age.
I dug deeper, sifted through the dirt, but came up with nothing but rocks and roots. Still, the machine said there was something there. I kept digging.
Almost a foot down, I struck smooth metal. I dug around the object to reveal what appeared to be an aluminum coated pipe.
What?
I looked up the hill, followed the path where the pipe went.
This was part of the guttter coming from my roof.
Of course, it was a pipe. I laughed.
Next I tried my luck in the flower bed next to the house, but the decorative, iron wagon wheel (which came with the house and seems anchored to the foundation) kept throwing off the readings.
Around the side of the house, I found another weird reading, dug and eventually unearthed part of a coated metal plate. It was a couple feet long and about an inch thick. I started digging it out, but then wondered, “What am I going to do with a metal plate?”
I covered it back up.
Finally, in the backyard, I tripped something that registered what I believed was gold. After I got over the initial excitement, I thought, “Well, maybe it’s an earring.”
But sometimes gold earrings have diamonds in them and there was also the chance that it was actual jewelry. People lose valuables all the time.
I hoped. I let myself hope.
I dug and sifted, dug and sifted and finally came up with the warped remains of a gold-plated watch face — junk, just junk.
The sun had set and I decided to call it a day on the treasure hunting.
At my bathroom sink, I cleaned up the watch piece, washed off the mud, not that it helped a lot. The scrap retained its gold color, but it was too light to be the real thing or to be very much of the real thing.
I decided to try again and maybe look for some land with some actual history.