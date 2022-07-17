Rainwater mixed with sweat dropped off me and splattered on the clean tile floor in front of the librarian’s desk, but I was too tired to be embarrassed.
I’d just run six miles in the pouring rain. I was a shambling wreck and soaked to the skin. My legs felt like lead and the car was still a walk of a couple of blocks.
I was hungry, thirsty, probably stank, and my nipples hurt.
The librarian looked up at me, her face as calm as a Buddhist nun. She’d seen worse than me, I was entirely sure.
“What can I help you with?” she asked.
“I think I have a hold I need to pick up,” I told her.
Kicking off my month of catching up with my list of abandoned New Year’s Resolutions, I’d decided to tackle some of the easy objectives, along with some of the more difficult tasks – like training for a marathon.
The easiest three items were a trip to Tennessee to visit my family at Lake Watauga, where I’d gone the previous summer, and to watch two movies I’d somehow managed to avoid year after year after year.
The trip to Tennessee was supposed to be easy because a) I wanted to go, b) I’d confirmed with my sisters that I was going to be there, and c) I’d managed to actually carve the time out to go.
That last part was no small feat. I’m terrible about taking time off and have a history of getting myself into messes that prevent me from going on trips to anywhere except Lowe’s for supplies.
But I thought I had this down. My bags were packed. I’d baked a blueberry pie to bring for my sister and convinced a friend to keep an eye on my dogs while I was away.
But then my friend turned up at my house a couple of days before I was supposed to leave wearing a mask. She was just getting over a bout of COVID.
She said she was fine.
“Just a headache and a cough,” she told me.
I nodded and thought, “Well, she drove all this way. Maybe she is OK. She seems OK. I can always douse my entire house in Lysol. It probably needs it, anyway.”
We went ahead with the plan, and I left Saturday morning to enjoy the rest of the Fourth of July weekend with my family.
Twenty miles outside of Charleston, my check engine light quietly winked on.
I cursed (loudly and with great vigor) but there were no other warnings from the dash. The temperature looked normal. I didn’t hear any unexpected noises. The ride seemed smooth to me.
The warning light didn’t add up. I’d just had the Chevy looked at.
Figuring this might be where I’d finally get to use the AAA membership I signed up for last year, I continued on a while longer.
In Beckley, I stopped at the travel plaza, uselessly looked under the hood (what do I know about cars?) and then went inside to maybe let the engine rest and maybe consider a snack.
When I returned, the engine light lit up as I started the car. I decided to chance it and continued down the road.
I really only worried about breaking down after my GPS took me up into a Tennessee holler that seemed to have successfully managed to hold the clock at somewhere in the vicinity of 1979. Cell service disappeared and I didn’t pass another vehicle for quite a while.
But I got to Tennessee with no trouble and spent a few days with my family on the lake.
I was glad I came. I hadn’t seen my father in a year, hadn’t seen my brother Jake in three years, and hadn’t seen my brother, Al, in 10 years — not since he moved from Northern Michigan out to California.
We boated, swam, laughed, and ate too much.
I worried about the car some, but I’d made a choice.
Tuesday morning after Independence Day, I started the drive home. The check engine light kept me company until half an hour before Charleston. Then it blinked out.
After I returned home, I started my marathon training in earnest. I did a couple of miles on Kanawha Boulevard. I ran from CrossFit West Virginia over to the railroad tracks near the Capitol and back, but my first long run came on Saturday –and the rain just poured.
For days, I’d been trying to talk my way out of running the prescribed six miles. I hadn’t done anything like that since the early months of the pandemic, when I’d run down the middle of empty streets, feeling like the last man in the world.
With no races planned, I’d tapered back my running to just a mile or two once or twice every week or so.
Six miles sounded like a lot. Six miles was a lot, but I did the math. Beginning July 9, even if I started at six miles and added a single mile to every weekly “long run” before the November 6 Marshall Marathon, I wouldn’t get to 26 miles.
At best, I’d get to 23 or 24 on that plan.
Running six miles had to happen — and it did. I got through the run without ever stopping. The rain might’ve actually helped to keep me cool, though it did nothing for my delicate areas, which were rubbed raw by my soaked, cotton t-shirt.
After my run, I stopped in at the library and picked up the 1932 film “Freaks,” and a copy of “The Wizard of Oz,” which I planned to watch while listening to Pink Floyd’s “A Dark Side of the Moon.”
“Freaks” is a film that shows up on film lists as both a cult classic and as being highly influential. The movie was directed by Tod Browning, a Louisville, Kentucky blueblood who apparently ditched the high-class social scene to join the circus.
He lived a wild, adventurous life before settling down as an actor and filmmaker.
Browning made a slew of studio films, including the iconic “Dracula” with Bela Lugosi, the first “talkie” horror film.
“Dracula” is still the definitive vampire movie and it set the mark for horror films for generations.
“Freaks” is considered Browning’s other great film and a masterpiece, too.
By coincidence, I watched “Freaks” on what would have been Browning’s birthday, July 12. The filmmaker would have been 142, and probably an actual vampire, if he was still alive.
With a bucket of popcorn in my lap, I sat through one of the most unsettling films I’ve seen in some time. The story revolved around a love triangle set at a circus involving a scheming and cruel trapeze artist and two little people.
The cast of the film was made up of carnival performers, sometimes called freaks, even now.
The story was entirely sympathetic to the differently abled. The film was horror, but not full of gore and shock, which has become the norm. Along with some eeriness, “Freaks” tried to give dignity to a group of people who lived apart because their differences made others uncomfortable.
“Freaks” was surprisingly thoughtful, and I could see where it had influenced generations of other filmmakers and artists.
I should’ve watched it decades ago.