Chris had his legs wrapped around my lower back, just above my hips, holding me in place. Tense as a board, I leaned over him, my hands on his chest.
He grabbed my wrists, shrugged and then said, “The first day is always ... awkward.”
Then Chris yanked me forward. I tried to pull up and somehow get to my feet.
I didn’t.
Before it was all over, Chris had my head pinned under his thigh, in something called a “triangle.”
This was my introduction to Brazilian jiu jitsu.
By the end of the first session, I’d been put into half a dozen headlocks, dropped on the floor at least that many times and twisted into a pretzel.
At the end of it all, we shook hands, but Chris took it easy on me.
I didn’t expect that to last.
Part of what keeps One Month at Time interesting for me is that I don’t always adhere to the name of the column. Sometimes, a month goes a little longer than 30 days and sometimes I take on projects that take many months.
During the first year, I took a vow of veganism. I gave up meat, animal products and probably would have hugged a cow if one had been made available.
Observing veganism was something that helped tie the first year together and also gave me a topic to fall back on if something went off the rails with one of my other one-month projects (like if everyone got bored).
Four years ago, I latched onto the fitness bandwagon with a death grip, joined CrossFit and started distance running all in preparation for a 13-mile Spartan obstacle course race.
That took eight months.
Restarting the column in August, I wanted to find a project that I could work on for about a year, something that would push me as far out of my comfort zone as I could imagine and challenge me.
And if I had a bad month, if plans got canceled or wires got crossed, I’d have something else to write about.
A lot of bad ideas got bounced around.
That is my process.
I considered trying to hitchhike to different parts of the state. I thought it might be a cool way to see West Virginia and get to know the people of the area in an unexpected way — plus, it was cheap. I wouldn’t even be spending money on gas.
I suggested this one to management a few years back. It was vetoed.
“Nobody wants you to disappear, Bill.” I think Greg Moore told me that, though I can’t say that he was entirely right about that one.
I also looked into spending a year training for an ultramarathon — a road and/or trail race that lasts for 50 or 100 miles.
Somebody thought that 26 miles was for pansies and posers and that what everyone really needed was a harrowing 100-mile ordeal. That sounded like something people would do for a T-shirt.
The idea didn’t hold together. Training and running such a thing required far too much organization on my part. Not only do you have to train like a madman, but you also have to assemble a team to feed you snacks and monitor your declining health as you complete the course.
It didn’t really work. Finding time to train that much seemed a stretch with having a couple of jobs and an active Netflix habit. Plus, I wasn’t sure I could come up with enough people willing to forego a Saturday just to make sure I didn’t die out in the woods somewhere.
Like all good ideas, the plan to study Brazilian jiu jitsu came from Facebook. It was a notification about a summer tournament Butch Hiles Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA held in August. I’d never been to one. I didn’t actually know that much about jiu jitsu.
A couple of years ago, I’d taken self-defense classes with Butch on Summers Street in Charleston.
I hadn’t been a particularly good student, but I used to walk past the jiu jitsu classes in the front of the building on the way to the basement where Benji Clere tried to show me how to break someone’s fingers if they tried to rob me.
Sometimes, I’d watch the jiu jitsu students in their cool “Power Rangers” robes. It was impressive how they moved and what they could do, but my gut reaction was still always, “No, thanks. I don’t want to do that. Just let me hit something.”
Jiu jitsu made me squeamish. Wrestling made me squeamish. It was because of the gross violation of personal space.
Wit martial arts like Brazilian jiu jitsu or wrestling, you don’t stand two feet apart from your opponent and then flail at your opponent until they give up. You have to really get in there, flesh on flesh. You have to get in close enough that you have a pretty good idea of what they had for lunch.
I didn’t want that. I didn’t like the idea of strangers or even vague acquaintances touching me like that.
It filled me with dread.
But I didn’t know much of anything about the sport or why it attracted the following it did – or even why I was interested.
I wanted to know more, but a month to get to a tournament was foolish. I’d be a “Squishmallow.”
But a year? Maybe.
And while I didn’t like the looks of jiu jitsu, I was curious.
So, I reached out to Butch and explained in loose terms what I had in mind.
His response was classic Butch, “Let’s go kick some butt.”
My thoughts were that could happen, but it didn’t seem all that likely.
After some discussion of what day to start, I finally made it to a Tuesday night fundamentals class. Presumably, most of the guys taking the class were relatively new, like me.
So, on a Tuesday night, a few minutes before the first class, I climbed the steps up from the weight room in the back of the building to the second floor and headed to my first class.
I rounded the corner and came face to face with a series of stripper poles and a long mirror.
A fit-looking woman leaned behind the counter, checking her phone while a pop song I didn’t recognize played softly in the background.
On the other side of the room, beyond a wide curtain, I heard grunting and slapping.
I walked past the pole dance instructor and made my way to the fundamentals practice space.
Behind the curtain, about a dozen students wrestled on a glistening, blue mat.
The room was like a sauna. Sweat drenched everything and everyone.
All of the windows had been flung open, but nothing like a breeze came in. It was hot outside and hot inside. The room smelled like a high school locker room at half time.
I was revolted, dreading being here, but then a big, kindly man in a white robe said, “Are you joining us today?”
Solemnly, I nodded and told him, “Yes.”
He motioned for me to come get in line. Class was about to begin.
So, I kicked off my socks and shoes, laid my wristwatch on top of them, next to my wallet, and took my first step onto the mat.