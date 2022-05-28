It stuck in my craw.
I couldn’t get off the wall. I was stuck to the side of the thing, like a baffled house cat and unable to let go, even as the trainer 10 or 20 feet below me kept telling me I would be fine. I could just let go.
For months, I’ve thought about my time on the wall at Gritstone Climbing and Fitness in Morgantown.
Rock climbing was a monthly project, last fall. Among other places, it took me to Gritstone, an indoor rock-climbing facility with roped climbing surfaces that were up to 49 feet high.
It was basically a playground for climbers, who could sharpen their skills, prep for competitive climbs, or just hang around on the wall like Spider-Man.
While I was there, more advanced climbers raced up and down the walls, getting by on the strength of their powerful fingers, while I stuck to the indoor equivalent of the “bunny slope.”
I didn’t really mind. I lacked the requisite skills to hinge and swing myself from tiny handhold to tiny handhold. While practicing (sort of) at the eNeRGy Rock Gym in Charleston, I got used to falling a lot.
Floors were padded. They had a spare mattress. I knew not to fight it and to sort of roll with the impact, but eNeRGy Rock Gym’s was a bouldering type gym. The walls weren’t too high. You could get hurt, but probably you were fine.
Gritstone was different. You could scale walls. You could rappel, but safety was sort of central. Like eNeRGy, the floors were cushioned. Gritstone also had lots of attentive staff ambling about to help if you got into trouble and safety harnesses connected to a pulley system that all but guaranteed that if you fell, you wouldn’t plummet to your death, but would gently drift down.
I did fine with the climbing up the wall. I never looked down, and if I hadn’t gotten so winded, I might’ve even made it to the top.
I just couldn’t make myself get off the wall.
Matt Hulet, the manager at Gritstone and my guide for the day during my visit kept yelling, “Just let go and fall back. Just let go. The rope will do the rest. Trust the system.”
But my fingers refused to budge.
He tried counting me down.
“Three, two, one, go!” Matt shouted as I hugged the wall — but nothing.
He tried again, but eventually, I just edged my way down, a little ashamed of being too scared to believe in a safety system that I could see was working all around me.
I don’t know if I’ve always had an issue with heights. It feels like something I’ve picked up along the way.
My father has never been fond of them. I heard about that over and over growing up.
My mother once told me that the only way he earned his parachute wings in the Marine Corps was by having a sergeant plant a boot across his butt to get him out of the plane.
It didn’t used to bother me.
Amusement park rides, glass elevator rides, and even standing on the top of the occasional mountain were fine. I might not have loved the view that much, but it didn’t bother me. Then, a few years ago, the heights began to make me nervous.
This has happened over and over since “One Month at a Time” began six years ago.
Walking along the catwalk underneath the New River Gorge Bridge, excitement turned to anxiety and then a full-on panic attack that felt like I was coming down with the flu. I don’t know how I made it through flying lessons.
What’s been strange to me is that the fear of heights has never been consistent. Sometimes, I barely noticed the stress or I could shrug it off, but the episode in Morgantown made me angry.
Come on, I should’ve beat this thing already.
I was already looking into spending some time trying to (again) conquer my fear of heights when I heard about the “Over the Edge” Campaign for the YWCA in Charleston.
On June 18, participants who raise $1,000 (or more) will be able to rappel down the side of the Truist Building in Charleston. The event is to raise money and awareness for the YWCA’s campaign to end racism.
I probably wouldn’t have given it a second look, but then I saw that Morgan Morrison, the owner of Rock City Cake Company, Charleston’s local “cake dealer,” was taking it on.
I don’t recall all the reasons why she wanted to rappel down the side of the Truist Building in Charleston.
Outside of keeping half the city in cheesecake and cookies, Morgan is an over-the-top personality and one of the most recognizable faces in Charleston.
Hopping down a glass building on a rope is probably on brand for her.
She’s also very community minded. Her bakery has helped with different local groups, and she was central to the Holly Jolly Brawley walkway project over the past couple of years, which was a kindness during the darkest part of the pandemic.
Whatever Morgan’s reasons, that she was willing to take this on inspired me to give it a try. Heck, I thought, maybe Morgan would bring some cookies.
We could toss them together.
Or not.
From listening to way too many pop psychologists, my understanding is the best way to get over a fear is to continually challenge what you’re afraid of. I don’t know whether you’re beating down the fear or just make it boring through repetition.
So, I signed on for the YWCA’s “Over the Edge” June 18 in Charleston (my birthday, coincidentally) – but there is a catch.
While I’m sure the YWCA is pleased as punch that I want to get over some ingrained fears and become a better, more well-adjusted person, this is a fundraiser. Nobody is just handing ropes to a bunch of wackos and then directing them toward a ledge with a hearty “Good luck.”
There are costs involved.
In order to participate, I need to raise $1,000.
Naturally, I don’t have $1,000 and I know next to nothing about raising money. I’ve never created a Kickstarter, a GoFundMe or done much more than text my sister to ask her for a loan to cover car repairs.
I did freeze my tail off ringing a bell in front of a Walmart for the Salvation Army after Thanksgiving one year, but I don’t think that counts.
Over the next several weeks, I’ll be addressing some of these issues. While I’m mentally preparing to rappel down a mountain of glass, I’ll explore crowdfunding and asking for money.
I have some ideas about that, naturally. I’m not sure they’re good ideas, but I’m willing to give them a shot.
Naturally, if me dangling over the side of a building sounds like fun, the YWCA and I welcome your contribution.
You can find the YWCA and my part in their fundraising campaign at www.ywcacharleston.org/overtheedge.
Here’s the link for online: https://fnd.us/51yylb?ref=ab_0BCpk9_sh_1azq3KMkZDZ1azq3KMkZDZ